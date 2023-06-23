Jack Miller doubles down on pointed criticism of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo

Jack Miller has doubled down on his pointed criticism of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartaro after the race in Sachsenring. The Australian spoke out against riders complaining about the competitiveness of their respective bikes in Sachsenring.

The race in Germany was unique in many ways as it had eight Ducatis in the first nine slots. The situation had left the fans unimpressed as well as the riders with Aleix Espargaro claiming that MotoGP had become boring and there is far too much emphasis on qualifying.

This comment came in conjunction with Marc Marquez flipping his Honda the bird during one of the practice sessions and Fabio Quartararo continuing to be critical of the bike under him.

Replying to these comments, Jack Miller had referred to his fellow riders as 'princesses' and told them to 'shut the f**k up'. Doubling down on his comments, the KTM rider said that a team like Ducati has toiled hard for 10 years to reach the point where it finds itself and it is rubbish to write off bikes that won thee (Yamaha) and four (Honda) years ago.

As quoted by The Race, Miller said:

“I could probably word my Australian a little bit better – but, no, 100 percent I stand by what I said! Ducati are at the top at the moment because they’ve been put through the ringer the last 12 years. They didn’t get there overnight. It wasn’t that they just got a magic bike and that was it, they worked and they pulled themselves out of what were really dire situations back in 2011 and 2012, to where they are now."

He added:

“And people forget about that. And, you know, a lot of people want to write off a bike that won the championship three years ago, a lot of people want to talk rubbish about bike that won the championship four years ago.”

Jack Miller on the negativity created by riders

Explaining his point, Jack Miller said that at the end of the day, the job of a rider is to ride the bike given to him and not complain and drag the brands through the mud.

The Australian also spoke about the negativity created by the riders by complaining far too much about the bikes that they had:

“At the end of the day, you’re a motorcycle rider, the job is to come here and do your job. Not to complain about the motorcycle. Not to drag the company that pays you, very well, through the dirt. It makes no sense to me. Like I said, it’s not healthy for the championship to have all of this negativity around."

Jack Miller was the only non-Ducati rider in the top nine at the last race in Sachsenring and will be hoping to secure an even better result for KTM this weekend.

