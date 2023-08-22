Journalist comes up with interesting theory on how Marc Marquez could end up at KTM in 2024

An intriguing theory has emerged from journalist Ricard Jove on how Marc Marquez could end up at a KTM in 2024. According to him, Marc could be slotted in a third KTM team-branded MV Agusta.

The current situation that the Spanish rider finds himself in is a very intriguing one. The rider wants to leave his contract with Honda and seems to be interested in a ride with the Austrian team.

The biggest roadblock in all of this seems to be the number of bikes KTM has on the grid right now. The Austrian squad has only four bikes and all those seats have been already contractually fulfilled. With the Moto2 sensation Pedro Acosta also promised a promotion to MotoGP next season, the brand is already in a quandary with five confirmed riders but four seats on the grid.

This is where the pursuit of the third time has come into the picture and KTM's request for a third team has been shot down by Dorna as it wants to reserve the spot for a new manufacturer.

Jove feels that the requirement can be fulfilled if the Austrian brand fields an MV Agusta-branded team with Marc Marquez on the bike. As reported by DAZN, Ricard Jove claims:

"Do you know what KTM's dream is? Do you know what marketing exercise KTM really wants to do in the future? Having Marc Marquez on an MV Agusta. That's the play they'd like and it can be."

Jove added:

"What remains to be seen is to what extent the championship can allow KTM to be painted [as an] MV Agusta or to make a bike significantly different from the KTM. But that is the objective and I think it is a very good marketing exercise if it is achieved. That's where the shots of the future go or that's where they will go. This is my opinion based on certain information, but it is my opinion."

Marc Marquez has been a shell of himself at Honda

Marc Marquez has been a shell of himself at Honda in the last few races. The rider has admitted that the unpredictability of the bike makes it too dangerous for him to push the way he naturally does.

After facing numerous bumps and bruises early in the season, Marc Marquez has admitted that he is driving within himself right now as he tries not to get injured while fighting for the less rewarding positions.

The future of the Spaniard is going to be very interesting as the vulnerability of the Honda seems to have taken a toll not only on him but his teammate Joan Mir as well.