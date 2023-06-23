Marc Marquez with a cracked rib 'not ready to push' the Honda again in Assen 

Marc Marquez admits he's not ready to push the Honda again in Assen after multiple crashes in Germany have left him injured and not in prime condition. The MotoGP legend had a horror weekend in Sachsenring, a track where he has been undefeated for more than a decade.

The rider just did not have the pace to compete for a win with the Honda underneath him. As a result, while he tried to push the bike, the rear kept stepping away and crashing. So much so that Marquez crashed 5 times during the weekend and by the time he crashed in the warm-up, he'd just given up on the bike.

Coming to Assen, the 30-year-old Spaniard admitted that a cracked rib meant he was not in the physical shape to push through with the bike. Marquez told MotoGP.com:

“In Mugello and Germany, I already said that, about physical condition, I felt in one of my best moments. Also in Portimao [at the start of the season]. For that reason I was able to be in those top positions, just riding… over the limit, most of the time. So, yeah, here, obviously after five crashes last weekend I’m not ready to push again. So, time to step back and just keep riding and get some information."

He added,

“If you’re not ready [and in] physical condition, then you cannot find these last three-four tenths that normally, you need to push a lot on the change of direction, in the braking area. So, this weekend, we’ll see, it depends, maybe I’m smoother and I’m faster, you never know! But, this is one of those weekends that you arrive and you don’t feel ready to push. In Germany I was ready to push and I pushed so much.”

Marc Marquez details the extent of his injuries

Detailing the injuries incurred during the previous weekend, Marc Marquez revealed that he had a broken thumb and a cracked second rib. The Spaniard was not too bothered by the broken thumb but felt that the cracked rib was going to be a huge deterrent for him. He said,

“In the thumb I have… it’s broken, but luckily for me it’s just the last part, so this will be not a big problem. Just the rib, I have a cracked second rib, this will be a problem because as soon as I breathe or if I push with my arm, I feel [it]. But anyway, let’s see. Starting from FP1, step by step.”

Marc Marquez will be racing this weekend in Assen but neither his teammate Joan Mir nor Honda's sole race winner this season Alex Rins will be available due to injuries.

