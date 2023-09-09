Marc Marquez on Gresini Ducati: "Any satellite team can fight for victories every weekend"

Marc Marquez has praised Gresini Ducati and the team's ability to fight for wins consistently.

The Spanish legend has been linked with the Italian team this weekend. There have been rumors that Marc would join his brother Alex on the team and then there are others that claim a bunch of sponsors are coming with the Spaniard to the Italian team.

Marc Marquez has not delved deeper into these suggestions and maintained that he still has a contract with Repsol Honda for next season. Having said that, the rider is clearly not happy with how things are going within the team and unless some sweeping changes are made, he might look elsewhere for a seat.

Marc Marquez had high praise for Gresini Ducati claiming that the team showed with Enea Bastianini that it could win regularly. He said (as quoted by Crash.net):

“The Gresini team is a team with a lot of history, in which the motorcycles go very well and my brother has found his place perfectly. While it is true that he came from a completely different situation than mine, I am in another situation. He bet on his future and is doing very well with the Gresini team, which is a family story and my brother, although he is my brother, is a different person."

He added:

“He is looking for a different type of environment but it is a very professional team in which Enea Bastianini triumphed last year and my brother is doing very well, but nothing more. There are many professional teams with a very good technical level in the paddock and it is being shown that any satellite team can fight for victories every weekend.”

Marc Marquez on a Gresini will be funny to see: Quartararo

Yamaha rider and rival Fabia Quartararo commented on the possibility of Marc Marquez moving to Gresini and said that it would be interesting to see if that does happen. He told The Race:

“But I will not really go more into it. It would be funny to see. I don’t know [if it will happen]. I’m not in Marc’s head. He’ll be the one to decide.”

Rumors have continued to gain momentum all weekend and it will be interesting to see if there are any new developments.