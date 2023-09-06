Marc Marquez keeping an eye on the 'interesting test' after the San Marino MotoGP for Honda's big push

Marc Marquez is keeping an eye on the post-race test after the San Marino MotoGP at Misano. Honda has had a poor season in 2023 and has struggled to put together any kind of improvement this year. The bike is just not aerodynamically developed as well as the European teams and it's obvious in the lap times as well.

From dominating MotoGP for all these years with Honda to trundling at the back of the grid, Marc Marquez finds himself in a peculiar situation. He's looking to make a move to a vacant slot if any opens up, and at the same time he's trying to marshal the troops at the Japanese squad and see if there's any life left and how likely a comeback would be.

In his pursuit of once again challenging for the title and getting back to the top, Marc Marquez is looking forward to the post-race test at Misano where Honda will be bringing an extensively modified bike. Looking forward to the San Marino MotoGP this weekend, Marc termed the weekend as another opportunity to learn and have a big push with the bike in the post-race test. As quoted by Crash.net, he said,

"Another race, another chance to keep on working. Misano is a circuit that is again a bit different to Austria and Barcelona, so continuing our work with testing here is important for the data. Personally, I have had some good races in the past in Misano, so let’s see what the situation is after the first session."

He added,

"We also have an interesting test scheduled for Monday, the last test during the season before we make a big push for the end of the year so we need to make the most of it."

Marc Marquez's teammate hoping for a productive weekend as well

Marc Marquez's teammate Joan Mir also described the weekend as a learning opportunity. The former MotoGP champion was hoping to have a more productive run and avoid too many falls so that he could have a better go in the post-race test. He said,

"Of course the objective is to be better here in Misano than last weekend. It’s a track that generally has more grip than in Barcelona, which I think will immediately give us some improvements."

He added,

"We need to keep working as a team and trying a few things to improve the feeling and challenge the other Honda riders like we have at various points in the year. Let’s have a productive weekend and avoid falls in order to be in a good condition for the test."

The Japanese unit will be hoping for a better run this weekend as Marc Marquez will be keeping an eye on how the modified bike looks on track.