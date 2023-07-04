Marc Marquez to KTM in the bin as Dorna rules out grid expansion for the 2024 MotoGP season

Marc Marquez's dream of potentially shifting to KTM next year has been crushed by Dorna Sport, who has ruled out a possible expansion for the 2024 season. Marquez was reportedly in KTM's sights for next year when the sport was to introduce two additional teams.

At present, the grid comprises a total of 22 motorcycles, which includes the official KTM team consisting of Jack Miller and Brad Binder, as well as the GASGAS Tech3 team with Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez.

While KTM has neither confirmed nor denied their interest in acquiring the troubled Honda star Marc Marquez, a potential opportunity for them to offer him a new seat has recently been closed off.

Dorna Sport chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta has claimed that the sport has no plans to expand a 24-bike grid next year, much to the Spaniard's dismay. Marquez's contract runs out at the end of next year, and his current team, Repsol Honda, is uncompetitive, stirring rumors of a potential change.

Ezpeleta told Catalunya Radio:

"There are no plans to have more than 22 bikes next year. In fact, for us the ideal number is 20."

When F1 driver Carlos Sainz paid tribute to Marc Marquez

Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz once paid tribute to compatriot Marc Marquez, claiming the MotoGP champion would be like the great Ayrton Senna. Sainz is currently competing with the Scuderia team in 2023, having finished P6 in the recent 2023 F1 Austrian GP.

The pair got together, and Sainz was asked by the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com who he would compare Marc Marquez to. Sainz named Brazilian F1 legend Ayrton Senna as he felt the Brazilian was the one who could do anything in an F1 car, just like Marquez is able to do on a bike.

Carlos Sainz said:

“Márquez would be Ayrton Senna in Formula 1. I have no doubt about it. Marc [Márquez] is the only one I’ve seen do impossible things like Senna did in the high-speed Grands Prix."

Marquez returned the compliment to Sainz, comparing him to current MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia. He said:

“I hesitate between two riders. You could, for example, draw a parallel between the careers of Carlos and Pecco Bagnaia, as both exploded slowly, but now both are at or near the top."

With both stars' respective campaigns progressing in a mediocre manner, it will be interesting to watch their 2023 seasons unfold.

