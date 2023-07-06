Marc Marquez questions why quality riders like Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Marquez, and Joan Mir have failed at Honda 

Marc Marquez questioned why top-class riders such as Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Marquez, and Joan Mir have failed at Honda. The Japanese manufacturer is down in the dumps at the moment, with three out of their four riders failing to participate in Assen.

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo retired with Marquez by his side but struggled massively in his dreadful 2019 campaign. Pedrosa is also a victim of Honda's dismal form, having not won a single title despite being a formidable rider throughout his career.

The younger of the Marquez brothers, Alex, has failed to find pace with the struggling Japanese manufacturer, leading his brother to question the team.

Marc Marquez said, as quoted by AS:

“It has been seen that all these years great riders like Dani Pedrosa, Jorge Lorenzo, my brother Alex Marquez, Pol Espargaro, Joan Mir… have passed through here and none have achieved the expected results in the Repsol Honda team. And that is where you have to assess why.”

Despite being a six-time world champion, Marquez's current situation is perhaps one of the biggest mysteries in the sport. His drop in form has led many to believe that the Spaniard has lost his mojo and cannot measure up to the other teams on the grid.

Jack Miller claims his profane comments were not necessarily directed toward Marc Marquez

KTM rider Miller claims his profane comments after the race in Germany were not targeting Marquez. Instead, he claims, his words were taken out of context by the press.

The Australian asserted that their remarks were directed at the entire MotoGP grid and unrelated to Marquez. He playfully insinuated that their words could also be applicable to Marc Marquez, suggesting a possible connection.

Miller told Speedweek.com:

“I was asked after the race in Germany because some riders have ‘bad bikes’. I then replied: ‘Yes, [but why do] they have bad bikes.' You have to decide who I meant... If you say it's about [Marquez], that's your interpretation."

He continued:

“It's not my place to give anyone advice. I was just giving my opinion on the situation. That's all. I have been asked for my opinion and have made it known. Not only did I give my thoughts on Honda's situation, I spoke about the situation of the entire MotoGP paddock."

With Marc Marquez's future in jeopardy, it will be interesting to watch the MotoGP star's progress.

