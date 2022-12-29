Create

MotoGP 2023: All the riders and teams participating next season

By Aditya Talpade
Modified Dec 29, 2022 07:32 PM IST
MotoGP of Australia - Race
A general view of the race start during the MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 16, 2022, in Phillip Island, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The 2023 MotoGP season is set to start in March next year and will consist of 21 rounds. The 2023 season will see Francesco Bagnaia try and defend his world championship title with Ducati Lenovo. Here's a list of all the teams and riders participating in next year's season:

TeamConstructorRider
Aprilia Racing ApriliaMaverick Vinales
Aprilia Racing ApriliaAleix Espargaro
CryptoData Aprilia RNFApriliaRaul Fernandez
CryptoData Aprilia RNFApriliaMiguel Oliveira
Ducati LenovoDucatiEnea Bastianini
Ducati LenovoDucatiFrancesco Bagnaia
Prima PrimacDucati Johann Zarco
Prima PrimacDucatiJorge Martin
Gresini Racing Ducati Fabio Di Giannatonio
Gresini Racing Ducati Alex Marquez
Mooney VR46Ducati Luca Marini
Mooney VR46DucatiMarco Bezzecchi
Tech3 GasGas Factory RacingGas GasAugusto Fernandez
Tech3 GasGas Factory RacingGas GasPol Espargaro
LCR Honda IdemitsuHonda Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda CastrolHonda Alex Rins
Repsol HondaHonda Joan Mir
Repsol HondaHondaMarc Marquez
Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTMBrad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTMJack Miller
Monster Energy YamahaYamahaFabio Quartararo
Monster Energy YamahaYamahaFranco Morbidelli
Things got a bit too close for comfort at the start of the #BritishGP 😱A great launch from @FabioQ20 saw Maverick Viñales squeezed into a gap that was closing quickly! 💥#MotoGP | #SeasonRecap https://t.co/XvhsCZzccj

Fabio Quartararo entered the 2022 season as the defending world champion but could not successfully defend his title against Francesco Bagnaia, who clinched his first world title in the sport this year. The Ducati Lenovo team won the team's championship, giving their constructor Ducati the 2022 constructors' title. While things have been hunky-dory for the Italian constructor, the same can't be said about Honda, who have had their worst season since their entry into the premier class racing series. The Japanese constructor finished the season in last place, failing to score a single victory in the sport for the first time in the modern MotoGP era.

Provisional calendar for the 2023 MotoGP season

The 2023 season is expected to be an interesting one to follow, especially since we have had four different winners in the last four seasons. There is even a possibility that we could see a fifth different winner in five seasons.

Enea Bastianini was more than a handful in the year-old Ducati at Gresini last season. He often showed he had the pace to even beat Ducati's lead rider Pecco Bagnaia and if it wasn't for him using an older bike and some inconsistency, he could have challenged for the title as well. In 2023, he will have the same specification bike as the champion and this should make things very interesting.

We’ve had the drama, we’ve had the action and we’ve also had some hilarious moments this year in #MotoGP 🙌Enjoy the Top 5 funniest moments of the year 😂#SeasonRecap https://t.co/yp56VxI4N6

Marc Marquez, on the other hand, appeared to have reached a respectable level of fitness following his shoulder surgery and will be hoping for his first full season back since 2020.

To make matters more interesting, the 2023 MotoGP season will see sprint races every race weekend, unlike its four-wheeled cousin F1. This will bring another variable into the championship as well as tire preservation goes out of the window in the abbreviated races. Overall, the 2023 season will have plenty to keep an eye on. Here's the provisional calendar for the 2023 season:

RaceDateCircuitLocation
126 Mar, 2023Autódromo Internacional do AlgarvePORTUGAL
202 Apr, 2023Termas de Río HondoARGENTINA
316 Apr, 2023Circuit Of The AmericasUNITED STATES
430 Apr, 2023Circuito de Jerez – Angel NietoSPAIN
514 May, 2023Le MansFRANCE
611 Jun, 2023Autodromo Internazionale del MugelloITALY
718 Jun, 2023SachsenringGERMANY
825 Jun, 2023TT Circuit AssenNETHERLANDS
99 Jul, 2023Sokol International RacetrackKAZAKHSTAN
106 Aug, 2023Silverstone CircuitGREAT BRITAIN
1120 Aug, 2023Red Bull Ring – SpielbergAUSTRIA
123 Sep, 2023Circuit de Barcelona-CatalunyaSPAIN
1310 Sep, 2023Misano World Circuit Marco SimoncelliITALY
1424 Sep, 2023Buddh International CircuitINDIA
151 Oct, 2023Twin Ring MotegiJAPAN
1615 Oct, 2023Pertamina Mandalika CircuitINDONESIA
1722 Oct, 2023Phillip IslandAUSTRALIA
1829 Oct, 2023Chang International CircuitTHAILAND
1912 Nov, 2023Sepang International CircuitMALAYSIA
2019 Nov, 2023Lusail International CircuitQATAR
2126 Nov, 2023Circuit Ricardo TormoSPAIN

Not many sports can boast of having four different title winners consecutively, making MotoGP a sport to watch out for. It will be interesting to see whether a fifth new champion will emerge in the 2023 season.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...