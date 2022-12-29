MotoGP 2023: All the riders and teams participating next season

The 2023 MotoGP season is set to start in March next year and will consist of 21 rounds. The 2023 season will see Francesco Bagnaia try and defend his world championship title with Ducati Lenovo. Here's a list of all the teams and riders participating in next year's season:

Team Constructor Rider Aprilia Racing Aprilia Maverick Vinales Aprilia Racing Aprilia Aleix Espargaro CryptoData Aprilia RNF Aprilia Raul Fernandez CryptoData Aprilia RNF Aprilia Miguel Oliveira Ducati Lenovo Ducati Enea Bastianini Ducati Lenovo Ducati Francesco Bagnaia Prima Primac Ducati Johann Zarco Prima Primac Ducati Jorge Martin Gresini Racing Ducati Fabio Di Giannatonio Gresini Racing Ducati Alex Marquez Mooney VR46 Ducati Luca Marini Mooney VR46 Ducati Marco Bezzecchi Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing Gas Gas Augusto Fernandez Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing Gas Gas Pol Espargaro LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Castrol Honda Alex Rins Repsol Honda Honda Joan Mir Repsol Honda Honda Marc Marquez Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM Jack Miller Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha Franco Morbidelli

Fabio Quartararo entered the 2022 season as the defending world champion but could not successfully defend his title against Francesco Bagnaia, who clinched his first world title in the sport this year. The Ducati Lenovo team won the team's championship, giving their constructor Ducati the 2022 constructors' title. While things have been hunky-dory for the Italian constructor, the same can't be said about Honda, who have had their worst season since their entry into the premier class racing series. The Japanese constructor finished the season in last place, failing to score a single victory in the sport for the first time in the modern MotoGP era.

Provisional calendar for the 2023 MotoGP season

The 2023 season is expected to be an interesting one to follow, especially since we have had four different winners in the last four seasons. There is even a possibility that we could see a fifth different winner in five seasons.

Enea Bastianini was more than a handful in the year-old Ducati at Gresini last season. He often showed he had the pace to even beat Ducati's lead rider Pecco Bagnaia and if it wasn't for him using an older bike and some inconsistency, he could have challenged for the title as well. In 2023, he will have the same specification bike as the champion and this should make things very interesting.

Marc Marquez, on the other hand, appeared to have reached a respectable level of fitness following his shoulder surgery and will be hoping for his first full season back since 2020.

To make matters more interesting, the 2023 MotoGP season will see sprint races every race weekend, unlike its four-wheeled cousin F1. This will bring another variable into the championship as well as tire preservation goes out of the window in the abbreviated races. Overall, the 2023 season will have plenty to keep an eye on. Here's the provisional calendar for the 2023 season:

Race Date Circuit Location 1 26 Mar, 2023 Autódromo Internacional do Algarve PORTUGAL 2 02 Apr, 2023 Termas de Río Hondo ARGENTINA 3 16 Apr, 2023 Circuit Of The Americas UNITED STATES 4 30 Apr, 2023 Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto SPAIN 5 14 May, 2023 Le Mans FRANCE 6 11 Jun, 2023 Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello ITALY 7 18 Jun, 2023 Sachsenring GERMANY 8 25 Jun, 2023 TT Circuit Assen NETHERLANDS 9 9 Jul, 2023 Sokol International Racetrack KAZAKHSTAN 10 6 Aug, 2023 Silverstone Circuit GREAT BRITAIN 11 20 Aug, 2023 Red Bull Ring – Spielberg AUSTRIA 12 3 Sep, 2023 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya SPAIN 13 10 Sep, 2023 Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli ITALY 14 24 Sep, 2023 Buddh International Circuit INDIA 15 1 Oct, 2023 Twin Ring Motegi JAPAN 16 15 Oct, 2023 Pertamina Mandalika Circuit INDONESIA 17 22 Oct, 2023 Phillip Island AUSTRALIA 18 29 Oct, 2023 Chang International Circuit THAILAND 19 12 Nov, 2023 Sepang International Circuit MALAYSIA 20 19 Nov, 2023 Lusail International Circuit QATAR 21 26 Nov, 2023 Circuit Ricardo Tormo SPAIN

Not many sports can boast of having four different title winners consecutively, making MotoGP a sport to watch out for. It will be interesting to see whether a fifth new champion will emerge in the 2023 season.

