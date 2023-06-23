MotoGP 2023 India Tickets: Release date, where to buy, and more

MotoGP is all set to take its first steps into India with the 2023 India GP in September. The premier bike racing event, which is being fondly called the Bharat GP, will take place at the former F1 circuit - the Buddh International Circuit, outside the country's capital of New Delhi.

The highly anticipated Bharat Grand Prix will take place between September 22 and 24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The track used to serve as the venue for the F1 Indian GP from 2011 to 2013.

All three races were won by Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel, who was able to find an exemplary performance on the track.

The country will host the 14th round of the 2023 championship, which is currently being led by reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who leads Jorge Martin by 16 points at the moment.

The Italian rider won his first championship at the end of 2022 and hopes to make it two consecutive titles this year. However, with the nature of competition in MotoGP usually being stiffer than other sports, the Italian will really have to work for it.

By the time the sport makes its way to the Indian subcontinent, the championship standings might look vastly different, giving fans guaranteed action in September.

Where to buy MotoGP 2023 India tickets and more

The sport has struck an exclusive partnership with Indian ticketing giant BookMyShow for the upcoming event. Fans who pre-registered for the event can now buy tickets, as of 23 June. There are multiple ticket classes on offer for the event, with prices ranging from $9.76 (800 rupees) to $487 (40,000 rupees).

#MotoGP #India

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the India race promoter, said about the deal with BookMyShow:

“We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much-awaited MotoGP event in India."

"This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans. By joining forces with BookMyShow, we will offer fans a seamless and convenient 360-degree experience.

Fans can choose their preferred stand based on which part of the track they would like to be present at. However, since there is free seating within each stand, fans will have to enter the gates early to ensure they get the best possible view.

For viewers at home, the race will be streamed live on JioCinema and Sports 18.

In typical grandiose MotoGP style, tickets cover all three races of bike racing action, with fans being able to watch Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP. Fans will also get to watch practice, qualifying and the main race for all three categories.

