MotoGP Bharat 2023 Dates, Schedules, How to reach: Everything you need to know about the Grand Prix of India

MotoGP Bharat will be the inaugural race in the MotoGP in the subcontinent of India and will be held this weekend from 22nd September onwards.

The category is the epitome of the two-seater races in the world and has a fan following of around 500 million fans across the globe. Named the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix, the event will take place at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi.

The last time an event of this scale was held at the track was the 2013 F1 Indian Grand Prix. The event will happen from the 22nd of September to the 24th of September at the track which is situated near the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

The Grand Prix will be the 13th race of the 2023 MotoGP season with the biggest names like Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro, and Francesco Bagnaia all competing this weekend. Below are all the details regarding the event:

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Dates

The race will be held from 22nd September to 24th September. On September 22, visitors will be able to witness practice rounds. The second day of the event, September 23, will have qualifying that will decide the race order for Sunday. On September 24, the final races will take place along with the rider's fan parade.

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Venue

The MotoGP Bharat 2023 will be held at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. There are several entry and exit gates at the venue. Buddh International Circuit comprises convention facilities, lounges, business centers, food courts, parking areas, and other facilities.

The venue has Wi-Fi access and security cameras. The Buddh International Circuit is located in Jaypee Sports City, Sector 25, Greater Noida on the Yamuna Expressway.

MotoGP Bharat 2023: How to reach

The event will be at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida is easily accessible via metro, personal, and public transport. The location of the venue is on Yamuna Expressway. A car traveling from Delhi International Airport can reach Buddh International Circuit in about 2 hours via the DND bridge, Mayur Vihar- Noida road. At the Buddh International Circuit, there is sufficient space for parking.

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Metro route

If you are planning to travel by Metro, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida is the nearest Metro station which is about a 25-minute drive from MotoGP Bharat 2023. Travelers can take cabs and autos to reach the track and enjoy the atmosphere.