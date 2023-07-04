MotoGP concessions could make a controversial return to help Yamaha and Honda catch up to the rest of the grid

MotoGP concessions might make a controversial return to save the day for struggling teams such as Yamaha and Honda, potentially helping them in catching up with the rest of the grid.

In 2014, concessions were implemented with the aim of promoting fairness and creating a more competitive environment for aspiring manufacturers. This strategy proved successful as it led to the inclusion of Suzuki, Aprilia, and KTM in the racing grid from 2015 to 2017.

To be considered for concessions, manufacturers had to have been new to the grid or had gone without a dry weather win in the previous year's championship. The system was implemented to level the playing field on the grid. Yamaha and Honda are currently struggling in the 2023 season, with the former at the bottom of the table with seemingly no hope for better times.

Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder for premier bike racing, has not yet been intimated about the proposed concessions. Motorsport.com claims that talks of potentially reintroducing concessions might be in order ahead of the 2023 British MotoGP, which is set to take place later this year.

With the Yamaha and Honda teams seemingly struggling at the moment, it will be interesting to watch their progress in times to come.

MotoGP Indian GP: All you need to know

MotoGP is all set to take its first steps in India with the 2023 India GP in September. The bike race will be held at the former F1 circuit - The Buddh International Circuit - outside the country's capital of New Delhi.

The highly anticipated Bharat Grand Prix will take place between September 22 and 24, 2023, and will see premier-class bikes take on the former F1 circuit. The country will host the 14th round of the 2023 championship, bringing the action to the Southeast Asian country.

2022 ace and reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia currently leads the 2023 championship, holding a 35-point lead over Jorge Martin in second place.

The sport has struck an exclusive partnership with Indian ticketing giant BookMyShow for the upcoming event. There are multiple ticket classes on offer for the event, with prices ranging from $9.76 (800 rupees) to $487 (40,000 rupees).

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the India race promoter, said about the deal with BookMyShow:

“We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much-awaited MotoGP event in India. This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans. By joining forces with BookMyShow, we will offer fans a seamless and convenient 360-degree experience."

With India all set to welcome MotoGP into its land, it will be interesting to watch how the debut race plays out.

