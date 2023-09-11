"We are interested in this matter": Ducati CEO extends olive branch to Marc Marquez

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has extended an olive brand to Marc Marquez by revealing that the brand is interested in bringing the Spaniard on board. In the past, there has been an inherent dismissal from Paulo Ciabbati when it comes to bringing Marquez to the Italian team. The rider is a superstar and a veteran of the sport.

The Italian racing team, led by Ciabbati, however, is built on a philosophy of giving up-and-coming talent an opportunity. Marquez, whose name is being attached with a possible move to Gresini, a satellite team for Ducati, does not fit the mold. He's a superstar, the most successful rider of the last decade, and arguably the best rider on the grid.

The partnership with Honda for Marquez has fallen under hard times. The bike is just not on the level of the European competitors and severely limiting the Spaniard.

Marc Marquez might be looking for a way out of the Japanese squad and Gresini is the name that seems to be doing the rounds. Even though Paulo Ciabbati has not shown an interest, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has weighed in on the topic and expressed interest in getting Marquez a Ducati satellite bike.

"We are interested in this matter, we look at it with sympathy. The fact that our bikes perform so well generates interest," Domenicali told Sky.

Marc Marquez talking about Gresini Ducati

While Marquez continued to remind everyone about his contract with Honda for the 2024 season, he did admit that Gresini Ducati has shown impressive ability to fight with the top teams.

He was quoted as saying by Crash.net:

"Enea Bastianini triumphed last year and my brother is doing very well, but nothing more. There are many professional teams with a very good technical level in the paddock and it is being shown that any satellite team can fight for victories every weekend.”

Last season, Italian rider Enea Bastianini won multiple races on the Gresini Ducati and consistently challenged for wins throughout the season. He was in contention for the title until late in the season and was even a threat to win the title from Francesco Bagnaia. Even this season, Bastianini's replacement Alex Marquez (Marc's brother) has been a sprint race winner.

If Marc Marquez does get an opportunity to be seated on the one-year-old Ducati, there won't be many who would doubt him being a championship contender on that team.