Why is the Indian MotoGP race shortened? The reason behind reduced laps of Bharat GP explored

The inaugural Bharat GP event, the first-ever MotoGP race in India, has seen its races shortened by a few laps. This was done on Saturday (September 23) morning after the series promoter issued a statement revealing that the races would be shortened, citing the excessively hot conditions making it hard for the riders.

The new race distances will be:

Saturday’s MotoGP sprint will be cut from 12 laps to 11 laps

The Moto3 race from 17 laps to 16 laps

The Moto2 race from 19 laps to 18 laps

Sunday’s MotoGP race from 24 laps to 21 laps.

So, why did this happen? Let us take a look.

A look into MotoGP organizer Dorna's statement

Dorna released the statement early on Saturday that the race distances would be adjusted with the reasoning that the hot and humid conditions became a bit too much for the riders to contend with. After consulting with them and the tire supplier Michelin, the decision was taken. The statement read:

"The inaugural Indian Oil Grand Prix of India is now well underway. Now, after gaining a first full day of experience in the hot and humid conditions – both of which are forecast to continue – riders have asked for race distances to be adjusted."

"Following their feedback and that of official tyre suppliers, one lap will therefore be taken off the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races, and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps," it read further.

Riders complain of heat after the Friday practice sessions of 2023 Bharat GP

The hot and humid conditions had already become a topic of conversation on Friday when riders complained about how physically exhausting the free practice sessions had been for them.

Talking about the conditions after the first day of running in the Bharat GP, RNF Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez said (as quoted by the Race):

“It's horrible. Sorry, but it's horrible. You cannot imagine on the bike. And... I cannot imagine when we have to do the race with 20 riders. Will be difficult to manage, eh? Will be difficult. But anyway, I think we are very professional and we have to not think of that and try to do our maximum.”

Reigning MotoGP champion and Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia shared his ordeal as he claimed:

“You feel your throat burning on the back straight. Your throat is burning, your legs are burning - and our bike is normally good for that [in terms of producing heat].”

Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro also shared his concerns about the conditions after the first day of running in the Bharat GP as he said:

“The conditions, I don't know for the rest of the riders, but for us, it's over the limit. The heat that the bike produces is crazy. We couldn't really breathe after eight or nine laps so tomorrow I don't know how we'll do to finish the race, [and] I don't want to think about Sunday!”

Jorge Martin won the Bharat GP sprint

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin emerged as the winner of the very first MotoGP race in the Buddh International circuit.

The rider started the sprint in P2 and got a perfect getaway to streak away from the very beginning. Polesitter Marco Bezzechi had a shocking start as teammate Luca Marini hit the rear of Bezzechi's bike pushing both of them off the track.

With Bezzechi out of the way, Martin was chased by reigning MotoGP champion and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia. In the 11-lap race, it became clear very early that Bagnaia could not keep up with his Ducati stablemate. On the other hand, he was challenged by Marc Marquez who had a surprisingly good run this weekend at the Bharat GP.

In the end, the first sprint on Saturday ended with Jorge Martin as the winner followed by Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. Pole sitter Marco Bezzechi showed a stunning reversal of fortunes as he made his way through the field after the first lap incident to finish 5th.

The race will be interesting to watch because the stakes are continuing to rise. Both Marco Bezzechi and Jorge Martin seem to have the legs on Bagnaia. For the reigning champion, his lead has been cut to 33 points and he will be hoping to minimize the damage from this race in the championship.

Bharat GP could in all likelihood feature a competitive battle for the win between Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzechi.