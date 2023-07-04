"You have to decide who I meant": Jack Miller clarifies his 'shut the f**k up' comments were not targetted towards Marc Marquez

KTM rider Jack Miller claims his profane comments after the race in Germany were not targeted toward Marc Marquez. The Australian rider claims his words are up to the press' interpretation, reducing his accountability.

The rider claims he was not specifically targeting Marquez and Honda in specific, reiterating that his words were misinterpreted by the press.

The Australian claims his comments were targeted towards the entirety of the MotoGP grid and had nothing to do with Marquez, cheekily implying that his words might make sense in the Spaniard's case as well.

Miller told Speedweek.com:

“I was asked after the race in Germany because some riders have ‘bad bikes’. I then replied: ‘Yes, [but why do] they have bad bikes.' You have to decide who I meant... If you say it's about [Marquez], that's your interpretation."

He continued:

“It's not my place to give anyone advice. I was just giving my opinion on the situation. That's all. I have been asked for my opinion and have made it known. Not only did I give my thoughts on Honda's situation, I spoke about the situation of the entire MotoGP paddock."

Marc Marquez's dreams of switching to KTM have been thwarted by Dorna Sport

Dorna Sport has quashed Marc Marquez's aspirations of potentially joining KTM in the upcoming season, as they have decided against expanding the grid for the 2024 campaign. It was rumored that Marquez was a target for KTM, as the sport had plans to introduce two new teams in the following year.

The present grid comprises 22 bikes, including the official KTM team that has Jack Miller and Brad Binder. The GASGAS Tech3 team currently has Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez, both of whom are currently fairing better than Marc Marquez's Repsol Honda.

The KTM team were rumored to have shown an interest in Marquez should the sport allow an expansion to the grid in 2024. However, Dorna Sport chief sporting officer Carlos Ezpeleta has claimed that the sport has no plans to expand a 24-bike grid next year, much to the Spaniard's dismay.

Ezpeleta told Catalunya Radio:

"There are no plans to have more than 22 bikes next year. In fact, for us, the ideal number is 20."

With the six-time world champion's contract with Honda running out at the end of next year, his future in the sport remains uncertain.

