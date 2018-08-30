The three MotoGP riders with the most world championship titles of all time

MotoGP of Great Britain - Race

There are many fantastic records that have happened in MotoGP, such as Marc Marquez who registered himself as the youngest racer who managed to become a MotoGP World Champion at the age of 20 years, also Italy who holds the record for the most MotoGP world champion in the world with a total of 20, and many again.

But, who is the MotoGP racer who won the most MotoGP titles in history? Therefore, here are three MotoGP riders with the most world titles of all time.

03. Mick Doohan (5 times)

1995 British Motorcycle Grand Prix

Born on June 4, 1965, Mick Doohan is the most successful Australian MotoGP racer in history.

Debuting in the MotoGP class in 1989, Mike Doohan only needed six seasons to prove to the world that he was the best. Doohan won the world champion five times in a row from 1994 to 1998.

But unfortunately, the period of his glory must end after in 1999 he had a severe accident that caused his career as a racer must be stopped and he decided to retire.

However, Mick Doohan is also one of the figures behind the success of Valentino Rossi, in 2000 after his retirement as a racer, Doohan, and his former mechanic, Jeremy Burges handle Valentino Rossi who at that time just climbed into the First class and joined in their team, the Nastro Azzurro Honda team.

