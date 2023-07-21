Top 5 most famous MotoGP riders on the grid

MotoGP has seen its fair share of riders who have achieved celebrity status over the years. The sport's massive reach has helped some riders become household names and in honor of their achievements, let's take a look at the top five most famous riders on the 2023 grid based on their social media following.

Here's a list of the top 5 MotoGP riders on the grid in 2023 based on their Instagram and Twitter fan following:

#1 Marc Marquez

Any mention of Marquez's unique talent falls short as it doesn't quite capture the Spaniard's sheer skill. The six-time world champion was the dominant force in the sport in the mid-2010s, winning four consecutive titles from 2016-2019.

While the Honda MotoGP rider is far from the top in 2023, he has a massive fan following, showing off an impressive 6.8 million followers on Instagram. Marquez also has a whopping 2.7 million followers on Twitter, comfortably making him the most popular rider on the grid today.

#2 Fabio Quartararo

The 2021 world champion is one of the biggest talents the sport has seen, showing off his incredible riding abilities by taking his first and only title before Pecco Bagnaia's reign of dominance.

While the Frenchman has only one title in the sport, he has been noted for his dominance in junior categories of racing, winning six Spanish junior championship titles.

The rider is currently ninth in the riders' standings but is popular among fans nonetheless. He has an impressive 2.3 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the more popular riders on the grid. The Frenchman also has 367.6k followers on Twitter.

#3 Maverick Vinales

While Vinales's accolades don't hold up against the likes of Marc Marquez and others, the Spaniard has been known to be a force to be reckoned with on the track. He won the 2013 Moto3 championship and has since been one of the more popular riders on the 2023 grid with 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

The Spaniard is currently 12th in the championship standings and will have to find more pace if he wants to challenge the front runners.

#4 Dani Pedrosa

Pedrosa retired from regular competition at the end of 2018 but still serves as a wildcard rider for KTM's factory team. The Spanish rider failed to win a single championship in MotoGP but is known for his stellar riding in the 250cc category, where he won two titles in 2004 and 2005.

Despite not winning a single championship, Pedrosa has an impressive 1.3 million followers on his Instagram, where he posts updates from his life post-retirement. The Spaniard doesn't have an official Twitter account but there are a number of fan pages on the micro-blogging site in his honor.

#5 Francesco Bagnaia

'Pecco' Bagnaia stormed to the height of MotoGP's popularity after winning the 2022 world championship. The Italian rider currently leads the 2023 championship by 35 points, putting him on course for a second consecutive title.

His ongoing form in the sport has helped him amass a fan following of 1.2 million on his Instagram. His following is likely to grow given his current pace on the grid. Bagnaia has 189.1k followers on Twitter, with the number likely to grow as his championship defense continues.