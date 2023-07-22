MotoGP has seen its fair share of top-class riders in its long history. Since its inception, riders have pushed the limit of what was believed to be possible by humans racing on motorcycles. Here, we will look at the top five riders with the most title wins in the history of motorcycle racing.

Francesco Bagnaia is the current world champion in the sport. However, the 2022 champion is not even close to being on the list, given his comparatively meager achievements.

The top 5 MotoGP riders with the most title wins

Here's a list of the riders with the most wins in the sport, with some making their way onto the list without ever having ridden the 1000cc vehicles:

#1 Giacomo Agostini

The iconic Italian riding legend was known for his adaptability and raw pace on different classes of bikes, winning a total of eight 500cc titles in the 1960s and 1970s. Agostini also won seven 350cc titles in the same time span, accumulating a staggering total of 122 wins in his career.

#2 Valentino Rossi

Rossi is perhaps the most popular figure to come out of MotoGP, having won seven championships in his long and illustrious career in motorcycle racing. The Italian's symbiotic relationship with Yamaha is one of the most successful partnerships in sporting history and can be compared to the likes of F1 legend Michael Schumacher and his relationship with Ferrari.

The rider won a total of 115 races across various classes and is considered one of the most successful athletes of all time.

Special mention - Angel Nieto

Nieto was a Spanish rider who is considered one of the best to ever sit on the seat of a bike. The rider was a master of smaller engine capacities, racking up a mind-boggling total of 13 championships over the course of his career. He is a special mention on the list for his contributions to motorcycle racing, despite never winning a single MotoGP World Championship.

Nieto's total win tally counts to 90.

#3 Marc Marquez

Marquez is the only active rider on this list. The Spaniard's history with Honda is nothing short of spectacular, having won six titles in the sport, including four consecutive titles from 2016 to 2019. The 30-year-old is known for his sheer pace and brilliant bike control, earning him a total of 59 wins in MotoGP. However, Marquez's total win tally is 85, as he has been super strong in other categories as well.

#4 Mike Hailwood

Hailwood was a British motorcycle racing legend who was known for his prowess on the track across engine capacities. The Briton won four consecutive championships in the 500cc premier class racing series from 1962 to 1965, making him one of the all-time greats in the sport. He also won three 250cc championships and two 350cc championships, giving him a total win tally of a staggering 76 over the course of his career.

#5 Jorge Lorenzo

Lorenzo is a Spanish MotoGP star who took the sport by storm in the early 2010s. Racing alongside the likes of Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez, Lorenzo was able to prove himself as the best of the best, winning three world premier class world champions in 2010, 2012, and 2015.

His total win tally in the sport is 47 but his all-time win tally is an impressive 68, making him one of the best ever.