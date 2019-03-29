Where to watch MotoGP, Argentina Grand Prix? TV Telecast, Online live stream, track and weather info

MotoGP of Argentina - Previews

The MotoGP circus heads to South America for Round 2 of the MotoGP World Championship, the Argentina Grand Prix.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won the season opener at Qatar ahead of the seven-time world champion Marc Marquez. Honda's Marquez has taken pole at Argentina a record four times and won the Grand Prix twice, making him the highest-winning rider on this current circuit.

With that in mind, here is all you need to know about the 2019 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix:

Round 2 of 2019 MotoGP World Championship: Argentina Grand Prix

Date: March 29-31 2019.

Circuit Location: Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Most Wins (Rider): Marc Marquez (2)

Most Poles (Rider): Marc Marquez (4)

Fastest Lap: Marc Marquez - 1:37.683

When is MotoGP Argentina?

MotoGP Argentina will take place on Sunday, March 31 at 7pm. Before that, practice one and two will get underway on Friday, March 29 at 2.55pm and 7.05pm respectively (UK time).

Practice three begins at 2.55pm on Saturday, March 30 - with qualifying scheduled to start at 7.10pm.

Where to watch the 2019 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix in the UK?

In the UK, it will be broadcast live on BT Sport, with the entire race weekend - including Moto2 and Moto3 - available to watch on BT Sport 2.

What about watching the GP in the USA, Asia and India?

beIN Sports will broadcast the GP live in the USA, while it's available to watch on Fox Sports Asia in Asia and is set to be televised on Sony Ten in India.

Where will it be held and how many laps do the riders race?

MotoGP Argentina takes place at circuit Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. The track is located in the north of the country, 700 miles from Buenos Aires.

The MotoGP riders do a total of 25 laps while Moto2 and Moto3 riders do 15 and 14 laps respectively. Each lap at Termas de Rio Hondo is 4.8km long.

How to watch the GP Online? Live Stream Details

MotoGP Videopass is required to stream the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix Live online.

