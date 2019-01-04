Daniel Suarez To The 41 Car

Ashley Albrecht FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 7 // 04 Jan 2019, 08:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We all still wondering who will replace Kurt Busch after he left Stewart Hass racing end of the 2018 season? Daniel Suarez, who has lost his ride at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2019 season. Martin Truex Jr will be riding with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones for the 2019 season. Also, we are still wondering where is Daniel Suarez is going to go and where is he's racing on a new team, or maybe find an Xfinity ride for the 2019 season. Rumors have been spread that Daniel Suarez might be racing for Stewart Hass racing in the 2019 season. We are still wondering who is racing with Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola, who has joined Stewart Hass racing for the 2018 season in the cup series.

If you're wondering who is the next driver for the 41 car. Possibly, it might be Daniel Suarez, who did win the Xfinity championship in 2015 for Joe Gibbs racing and went to the cup series to replace Carl Edwards who announces that he is going to retire end of 2016 season. It has not been announced yet, that Daniel Suarez will be riding in the 41 car, but it's expected to be Suarez for 2019 season. Kurt Busch, who is replacing Jamie McMurry, who was in Chip Ganassi racing team for 2019 season. End of the 2018 year, Jamie announced that he will be racing in the Daytona 500, and be an announcer for NASCAR on Fox race day and will be on Race Hub. The announcement should be expected to be by next week for the 2019 season. Arris is the primary sponsor for Daniel Suarez car at Stewart Hass Racing. Monster Energy is the primary sponsor for Kurt Busch at Chip Ganassi Racing in the Cup series.

Advertisement