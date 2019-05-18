×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR Flashback: 'One Hot Night' in Charlotte almost ends in disastrous fashion

Dennis Stansfield
ANALYST
Feature
5   //    18 May 2019, 20:48 IST

One Hot Night in 1992
One Hot Night in 1992

The NASCAR All-Star Race has had some memorable moments throughout its history. The most memorable moment and finish arguably came in the 1992 edition of The Winston, also known as “One Hot Night". It is remembered for all of the wrong reasons though. 

The 1992 Winston was referred to as “One Hot Night” as it was the first ever race held at a Superspeedway at night. 21 drivers competed in the Winston, including Hut Stricklin and Michael Waltrip, who had won the Winston Open earlier in the evening.

Davey Allison won Segment One of the Winston, and as a result, received an extra $50,000 bonus. He led all 30 laps in the segment. Before the second segment, the field was inverted as a result of the fan vote which put Allison at the rear.

However, four laps in, Kyle Petty took over the lead and went on to win the segment by two seconds, also receiving a $50,000 bonus. Allison, meanwhile, moved his way all the way up to the sixth place.  

In the third and final segment, Petty pulled away to a significant lead before Darrell Waltrip brought out a caution. After the restart, Dale Earnhardt passed Petty for the lead which set the scene for the final lap.

Heading into turn 3, Earnhardt spun out and Allison got a run on Petty nearing the finish line. After some contact, Allison edged Petty at the line for the victory. However, the contact led to a heavy hit on the driver’s side of the car, which knocked Allison out momentarily.

He was airlifted to the local hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken collarbone and bruises to over half of his body.

Ultimately, “One Hot Night” could have ended in a disaster had Allison hit harder or in a different location. Tragically, Allison died from a head injury suffered in a helicopter crash near Talladega Superspeedway a little over a year later.  

Tags:
NASCAR
Advertisement
Top 5 Closest Finishes in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series History at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
Where to watch NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR News: Single-Car Qualifying for all Series is Back!
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Nascar Clash, Daytona 500: TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more
RELATED STORY
NASCAR: Why Kyle Busch and Richard Petty's 200 wins can't be compared
RELATED STORY
Jeff Gordon Signs A Contact With NASCAR on Fox 
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Dover: Hendrick Motorsports pays tribute to UNC Charlotte victims
RELATED STORY
NASCAR Flashback: Jeff Gordon makes history at Kansas Speedway not once, but twice
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes chasing one-two history - Spanish GP in numbers
RELATED STORY
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace breaks down in tears addressing battle with depression
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us