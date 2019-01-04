NASCAR drivers who are in the Chili Bowl of 2019

We love watching dirt racing and few dirt drivers who love to race on dirt, or they grew up watching Sprint cars on their local race track. Names have been made who has been big and they have started racing on dirt or on a motorcycle before racing in stock cars. Now they are racing for Monster Energy cup series, or the Xfinity Series four NASCAR drivers who will be in the Chili Bowl. Last year's Chili Bowl winner was Christopher Bell, who is currently riding with Joe Gibbs Racing for the Xfinity Series for the 2019 season. He did grow up on dirt before asphalt in the Midwest, where he grew up.

Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman's offseason plans are racing in the dirt. If he's not a race track with dirt or asphalt he's at home with his dogs. He's planning to race in the chilli bowl for this year. His last run was in 2016, he finishes 13th. Now he is riding Hendrick Motorsports full time in the Monster Energy cup series with his teammates Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, and William Byron. Alex did take over for Dale Earnhardt Jr who had a concussion at 2016 after that wreck cost his career in 2016. In April of 2017, he announces that he's going to retire after the 2017 season. Dale picks Alex, and he got a ride with Hendrick Motorsports full time. He was in Brad Keselowski racing in the truck series.

2. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson

The California kid Kyle Larson, who grew up in CA and watch dirt racing since he was a child. Kyle loves dirt and he races dirt or asphalt. During the offseason, Kyle races on dirt and been on Knoxville Nationals, and World of Outlaws full of sprint cars on dirt. Now he is going to ride full time with the Chip Gassani racing team in the Cup series alongside with his new teammate Kurt Busch who was with Stewart Hass racing for the 2019 season.

3. JJ Yeley

JJ Yeley

JJ Yeley, who is a NASCAR driver who rides in the Cup series, sometimes Trucks or the Xfinity series races. He will be racing in the Chili Bowl event this year. He did fill in for Tony Stewart during cup qualifying in 2005 in Chicago after a bad wreck during final practice and ended up in the urgent care that year.

4. Justin Allgaier

Justin Allgaier

Justin Allgaier is riding with Jr Motorsports full time for 2019 season with his teammates Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, and Zane Smith who is riding Jr Motorsports part-time for 2019 season. Justin is racing in the Chili Bowl event in Tusla, OK and 300 plus drivers who are in the Chili Bowl event for 2019.

