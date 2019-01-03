NASCAR Next Superstars of 2019 season

We all love racing and we all love watching race cars that go around in a circle at 200 mph where stock cars and trucks goes into four wide, three wide and two wide. Since you love racing here a few drivers that are young guns we should root for during the 2019 season in cup, trucks and Xfinity series races.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Celebration

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, who has won most popular driver award in 2018, and Sunoco rookie of the year in 2016. He did gain a bunch of fan base in the cup series. His first cup career, I was glad Chase won on a road course. His father Bill was a NASCAR driver for the Winston Cup Series. Elliott 9 fans were appalled, and we know this day would come that he gets his first cup win.

Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson who drive for Jr Motorsports for the 2019 season also will be taking over the number one chevy after Elliott Sadler who retire racing full time in the 2018 season. He did win twice for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the truck series in his career. His first career was in Martinsville, VA short track racing also Mayhem of Martinsville. I was happy for Noah Gragson and the 18 teams. He did win his first stage in Kentucky motor speedway by the 2017 season, also 2018 season too. By the 2018 season, he did break qualifying records also punch his ticket for the NASCAR playoffs in Kansas motor speedway. He is going to do a splendid job for Jr Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Todd Gilliand

Todd Gilliand's father David, who is a NASCAR driver for truck series who did win the pole for Talladega motor speedway for 2018 season in the NASCAR playoffs. His rookie year in the Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2018 season. 17 year old who did not race in the Daytona 500, because he was not 18 years old. His first truck race was in Iowa motor speedway. The number four team did not make it to the NASCAR playoffs. Last track to punch your lottery ticket into the NASCAR playoffs was in Bristol motor speedway, short track racing. Todd finishes 5th,and did not make it to the playoffs. Two KBM teammates were fighting for a winning playoff contender Noah Gragson and non-playoff contender Todd Gilliand where beating and banging for the checkered flag on a road course in Canada motor speedway. They both touch, spin and hit the wall. Playoff contender Justin Haley, who punches his golden ticket to the next round of NASCAR playoffs in the 2018 season. Now he will be in Kyle Busch Motorsports for full time with Harrison Burton, driver of the 18 switch Toyota.

