IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci announces part-time schedule for NASCAR Xfinity Series

Transitioning between IndyCar and NASCAR has proven to be one of the hardest things to do in auto racing, meaning few have ever successfully made the jump. Of course, there are exceptions, like Tony Stewart, Juan Pablo Montoya, and AJ Allmendinger, but two of those three drivers never even managed to win a championship.

They did have varying levels of success in stock car racing, which is more than can be said for Patrick Carpentier, Sam Hornish Jr, and Scott Pruiett, who all fizzled out after spending time with mid-level teams. Again, the transition is not impossible, but it has proven to be difficult to get used to how differently the cars handle

IndyCar rookie of the year driver, Santino Ferrucci, announced this week that he will make the jump to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021. While Ferrucci will only be running a partial schedule with Sam Hunt Racing, the move is a huge change for a driver that just became the top guy at Dale Coyne Racing. He even made it clear that he has no interest in returning to IndyCar past a run at the Indianapolis 500.

“I will be racing for @team_shr26 & @Toyotaracing this season in Xfinity!" Ferrucci proudly declared on his Instagram page after months of speculation about his return to IndyCar.

"It’s an incredible opportunity and our primary focus will be on mile and halftracks, starting with Homestead this February."

What Ferrucci can gain from the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ferrucci is set to compete in 20 of the Xfinity Series's 33 events in 2021, giving him a good chance of learning a majority of the circuit. He will be running the #26 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing in 2021, but the team isn't exactly known for their great results. They even went from full-time to part-time in 2020, making this a bit of a gamble.

In the end, Sam Hunt Racing might not be the most well-known name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but they will give the young Superstar a chance to prove himself. Furthermore, with Ferrucci not taking part in the 2021 IndyCar season, he is going to get a lot of time on NASCAR emulators, which could turn him into a top tier talent after a few seasons.