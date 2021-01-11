New NASCAR tracks added for 2021

The 36-race NASCAR 2021 Cup Series schedule will feature three new tracks. The premier racing body has also confirmed a dirt-track race as part of its 2021 calendar.

Circuit of the Americas, Road America, and Nashville Superspeedway are the three tracks added. Bristol Motor Speedway was always on the schedule but will be transformed into a dirt-track for the season. It will be the first premier series dirt-race since 1970.

Circuit of the Americas, which has also been the home to Formula1 and IndyCar races, will host the inaugural race on the road course.

Meanwhile, Road America as a race track will debut in the Cup Series and the 1.333-mile track in Nashville has its date set for June 21st.

Speaking about the changes for 2021, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell told NASCAR, "We developed the 2021 schedule with one primary goal: Continue to take steps to create the most dynamic schedule possible for our fans.

"Extensive collaboration between NASCAR, the race tracks, race teams, and our broadcast partners allowed NASCAR to create what promises to be an exciting 2021 schedule of races.”

It is also the first time since 1969 that NASCAR has added as many venues to its schedule.

NASCAR 2021 and key dates to take note of

The Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the second race of the season. The race will take place on February 28th and will be after the Daytona 500 opener on February 14th.

Another massive date in the NASCAR 2021 calendar is the race at Martinsville Speedway. The April 10th race will be the first time the fans will experience a Cup race at night, provided they are allowed entry.

The week from the end of July to August will see no Cup races due to the Olympics.

The playoffs will begin on September 5th. Texas Motor Speedway, after a swap with Kansas Speedway, will play host to the Round of 8 opener on October 17th. Kansas race shifts to October 24th, as a result.

The Round of 8 will culminate on October 31st. And much like 2020, Phoenix Speedway will hold the much anticipated NASCAR championship race on November 7th.

