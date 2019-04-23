Top 5 Closest Finishes in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series History at Talladega Superspeedway

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 // 23 Apr 2019, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

.NASCAR returns to the high banks of Talladega

Even though it is an off week in the NASCAR world, that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to what is next on the schedule! What is next on the schedule you ask? Simply put: It’s Talladega Baby.

The 2.66-mile Superspeedway located in Alabama is notorious for fast speeds, crazy wrecks, and incredible finishes. From Bill Elliott shattering the speed record to Bobby Alliston’s spectacular crash in 1987 to one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history, Talladega has had many memorable moments. Dale Earnhardt is the King of Talladega with a record 10 wins and 1,377 laps led. While no team reigns supreme at the track for long, Team Penske seems to have taken control as they have won seven of the past fourteen races run at Talladega.

With Talladega looming on the horizon, I thought we should go back and take a look at the Top 5 closest finishes in the history of the track. What is interesting with these finishes is that shows how NASCAR and the cars have evolved. From pack racing back in the day to tandem racing in the early 2010s. That evolution will take another step as the Cup cars will drop the restrictor plates and put on tapered spacers. How this will affect the racing is to be determined, but if the Truck Series, which do run tapered spacers is any indication, then next Sunday’s race is sure to be a wild, crazy, and unpredictable one.

With that being said, here are the Top 5 closest finishes in the history of Talladega Superspeedway. Which finish was your favorite? Is it not on this list? Be sure to leave a comment below and make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest news and results as the GEICO 500 draws closer.

1 / 6 NEXT