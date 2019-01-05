Where is Ross Chastain going to go in the Xfinity Series?

Ashley Albrecht FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 05 Jan 2019, 09:00 IST

NASCAR Xfinity Series Whelen Trusted To Perform 200 - Practice

Xfinity racing fans have been wondering where Ross Chastain is going to go next after he lost his Xfinity Series ride for the Chip Ganassi Racing team for NASCAR Xfinity Series. The watermelon farmer in Florida did win his first race in Las Vegas evening race where he got his first career win in the Xfinity Series.

We are still wondering where Ross Chastain will land an Xfinity ride, and who is going to sponsor Ross for the Xfinity Series. There is another Xfinity team who has lost their rides, as we are unsure where Ryan Truex is going to land next, and who will sponsor Truex when he finds an Xfinity ride, or maybe he can go back to the Truck Series race, or maybe K&N pro series race. Roush did shut down for the Xfinity Series due to lack of sponsorship.

Here's the statement from Chip Ganassi: "Due to lack of sponsorship funding, we will cease operation of the No.42 Xfinity team in 2019. This was a difficult decision for me to make and it comes with much anguish as this is a championship caliber team (having won six races and finish second in the owner's championship) and more importantly because it affects a number of good people's livelihoods. Running a car without proper funding is difficult to do".

Chastain has won a few stages, and gained points in the Xfinity series. He was so close winning in Darlington NASCAR Xfinity series, before an accident between him and Kevin Harvick. Neither of them won the race. For now, we have no idea who will sponsor Chastain, or who will give him an Xfinity ride for the 2019 season in the NASCAR Xfinity series. He does have a 300 Cup start in Monster Energy Cup series.

