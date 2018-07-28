Ghorepani Poon Hill trek

Ghorepani trek is one of the most beautiful and easiest trek destination that lies on the lap of Annapurna region of Nepal mountain. Ghorepani trek enables you to enjoy the breath-taking scenery of some of the highest mountains of Annapurna. Ghorepani trek offers a wonderful opportunity to witness the beauty of the Annapurna with a small trek. This place is rich of the hidden treasure of Nepalese culture and tradition. The trail passes through world’s famous ‘the Gurkha warrior’ Gurung and Magar’s charming village, dense rhododendron (Nepalese national flower), Oak forest full of birds, green hills, and patchwork valleys. Just about every angle is a tantalizing glimpse of Mt. Fishtail (6,993m,) Annapurna (8,091m) and Dhaulagiri (8,167) range on the initial part of the tour is breathtaking. On an excursion to Pun Hill you can see the entire mountain ranges; covering red and pink rays of the Sun in full bloom at the sunset and sunrise.

Ghorepani trek passes through several interesting villages and different culture and tradition and the scenery is also spectacular. We at Gokyo Treks and Expedition agency intends to make your Ghorepani trek a memorable one for your lifetime. With a carefully designed package and a team of the experienced manager, guide and porter, Ghorepani trek with Gokyo Treks will be reliable and full of fun!.

Highlights of Ghorepani poon hill trek

Discover Pokhara – a paradise on Earth, A beautiful Fewa lake with a panorama of Annapurna Himalayas.

Walking through cultivated fields, Excellent views of Dhaulagiri, Nilgiri, Annapurna South, Fishtail & more.

Natural hot spring and nice waterfalls along the trek routes

Experience the Gurung and other ethnic groups and their lifestyles.

At Poon Hill with clients

