10 NASCAR drivers with the most 2nd place finishes of all time at the Cup Series

While winning races is the ultimate goal for every driver in NASCAR, someone has to swallow the hard pill of finishing second. By no means, though, consistently finishing in second place is a small feat.

Over the years, several legendary drivers have come close to victory, accumulating numerous second-place finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series. Let's take a closer look at the top 10 drivers with the most second-place finishes of all time.

1. Richard Petty - 157

Richard Petty, also known as 'The King', holds the record for the most 2nd place finishes in NASCAR history. With an impressive total of 157 runner-up finishes, Petty's career spanned over three decades and included an astonishing 200 victories. His consistency and competitive spirit made him a formidable force on the track.

2. David Pearson - 89

David Pearson, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, comes in second on this list with 89 2nd place finishes. Known for his smooth driving style and strategic approach to racing, Pearson was a fierce competitor during the 1960s and 1970s. He won three championships and 105 races, making him one of the sport's greatest drivers.

3. Bobby Allison - 87

Bobby Allison

Bobby Allison, a member of the 'Alabama Gang', secured 87 2nd place finishes throughout his career. Allison was known for his aggressive driving style and willingness to take risks. His determination and talent earned him 85 race victories and the 1983 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

4. Jeff Gordon - 75

Jeff Gordon, a modern-day NASCAR legend, ranks fourth on this list with 75 2nd place finishes. Gordon's aggressive driving and exceptional skill made him a fan favorite. He claimed four Cup Series championships and amassed an impressive 93 race wins during his illustrious career.

5. Dale Earnhardt - 70

Dale Earnhardt, also known as 'The Intimidator', was a dominant force in NASCAR racing. His relentless pursuit of victory led to 70 2nd place finishes. Earnhardt's aggressive driving style and seven Cup Series championships cemented his status as one of the all-time greats of the sport, despite tragically passing away in 2001.

6. Kevin Harvick - 63

Kevin Harvick, a current NASCAR star, has accumulated 63 2nd-place finishes in his career. Harvick's consistent performances and competitive nature have made him a perennial contender for race wins and championships. He clinched the 2014 Cup Series championship and continues to be a force to be reckoned with on the track.

7. Mark Martin - 61

Mark Martin, a highly respected driver known for his smooth driving style, secured 61 2nd-place finishes in the Cup Series. Despite never winning a championship, Martin's remarkable consistency and longevity in the sport earned him a place among the all-time greats. He won 40 races and finished as the championship runner-up five times.

8. Kyle Busch - 61

Kyle Busch with his wife and kids

Kyle Busch, one of the most polarizing figures in NASCAR, also has 61 2nd place finishes. Busch's aggressive driving and raw talent have made him a lightning rod for both praise and criticism. He has won two Cup Series championships and continues to add to his impressive tally of race victories.

9. Cale Yarborough - 59

Cale Yarborough, a three-time Cup Series champion, accumulated 59 2nd place finishes throughout his career. Yarborough's aggressive and relentless driving style made him a formidable opponent. He won 83 races, including four Daytona 500 victories, solidifying his status as one of NASCAR's greats.

10. Darrell Waltrip - 58

Darrell Waltrip, a colorful and charismatic figure in NASCAR, rounds out the list with 58 2nd-place finishes. Known for his outspoken personality and aggressive driving style, Waltrip was a three-time Cup Series champion and amassed 84 race victories in his career. His intense rivalries and competitive spirit endeared him to fans and solidified his place in NASCAR history.

Poll : 0 votes