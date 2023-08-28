2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Top 3 seeds with the highest qualifying points

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are set to begin following a dramatic regular season finale at Daytona that saw some favorite drivers miss the cut. The 10-race playoff stretch kicks off next Sunday, where 16 drivers will battle it out over three elimination rounds to become the next world champion.

While there are plenty of big names and former champions in the mix, notably absent in th eplayoffs is 2020 title winner Chase Elliott, whose season was plagued by missed races and 19 winless starts.

Now the focus turns to the contenders who will fight it out for the 2023 Cup Series championship. Let's take a look at the top 3 drivers who finished with the highest points ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs:

#1 William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Total Points: 2,036 points

As the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off, all eyes are on young gun William Byron as a top championship threat in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Byron heads into the 10-race playoff grind with great momentum after a regular season that saw him collect a series-best five victories and lead over 850 laps.

Byron and the #24 team check all the boxes of a serious title contender. With strength on short tracks and superspeedways, Byron has shown the versatility needed for playoff success.

If William Byron can maintain his focus and momentum, the likable young star could very well be hoisting his first NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy come November. The pieces are in place for this to be Byron’s crowning breakthrough.

#2 Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing

Total Points: 2,036 points

This past Saturday night under the lights at Daytona International Speedway, veteran Martin Truex Jr. officially clinched the 2023 Regular Season Championship, the second time in Truex's career.

Now Truex will look to repeat that championship formula after once again earning the top seed heading into the playoffs. With 2036 points already amassed, he holds a healthy advantage as the playoffs begin.

Clinching the title ahead of the 10-race playoff grind is a familiar position for Truex. Back in 2017, he first won the regular-season crown, winning an incredible four of the 10 postseason races on his way to the title. If Truex can recapture his early-season form, don't count this veteran out of contending for his second championship.

#3 Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Total Points: 2,025 points

With the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs set to begin, all eyes are on veteran Denny Hamlin as he takes another shot at capturing that elusive first championship. The Joe Gibbs Racing wheelman is ready to contend yet again in the #11 Toyota.

Hamlin has been a model of playoff consistency for nearly his entire career, qualifying for the postseason in all but one season since 2006. Given his experience and success navigating the playoff format, few drivers seem better prepared than Hamlin to clinch the coveted NASCAR title.

As the 2023 playoffs commence, can this finally be the year that Hamlin completes his quest for a title? The pieces appear to be in place for a deep run, but he'll need 10 straight weeks of flawless execution. Don't count out this veteran from pulling it off.

