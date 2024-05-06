2024 NASCAR AdventHealth 400: Winners & Losers from Kansas Cup race

The 12th event of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Kansas Speedway saw the highest echelon of stock car racing rewrite history as two drivers competed for victory at the 1.5-mile-long track and finished the start-finish line virtually at exactly the same time.

The 2024 AdventHealth 400 saw the seventh-generation NASCAR Next Gen Cup car redeem itself and put on the closest finish in history for the sport. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Chris Buescher were separated by 0.001 seconds as the checkered flag flew.

The 400-mile-long event saw many drivers pleased with how the racing at Kansas Speedway transpired, whereas several others left wanting more out of their outing.

Here is a list of drivers who can leave the venue content, as well as others who head to the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway with a sense of redemption.

Winners and Losers from 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

Winner: Kyle Larson

Claiming his second victory of the 2024 season, Hendrick Motorsports driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Kyle Larson managed to pip RKF Racing's Chris Buescher by the narrowest margin ever recorded in the Cup Series.

The two drivers were separated by 0.001 seconds as they crossed the finish line, banging doors and trying to get to the checkered flag first.

Loser: Jimmie Johnson

Seven-time Cup Series champion-turned-team owner and part-time driver of the #84 Toyota Camry XSE fielded by his team, Jimmie Johnson's DNF meant he has retired from four out of his seven NASCAR Cup Series appearances this season. Johnson was seen being hit by fellow competitor Corey LaJoie on lap 176, which resulted in the team owner hitting the outside wall of the track. He ended up in P38 at the end of the day.

Winner: Chase Elliott

Returning to his past form, Chase Elliott seems to have found his mojo back after his breakthrough win at Texas Motor Speedway. The #9 Chevrolet driver managed to bag a P3 finish at Kansas Speedway, marking his best result at the track since the 2021 season. His finish this Sunday also elevated him to P3 on the driver's standings table.

Loser: Bubba Wallace

Having won at Kansas Speedway during past seasons while driving the #45 Toyota fielded by 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace's outing at the 1.5-mile-long track was cut short after a crash in the final stage of the race which saw the Alabama native limp his car to a P17 finish. The result marks Wallace's run of bad luck continuing as he heads to Darlington with a third consecutive finish outside the top 15.

Winner: Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch managed to log his third consecutive top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway, indicating a return to form for the #8 crew at RCR after initial troubles during the season. It remains to be seen if the former champion can put aside his early-season troubles and visit victory lane during the upcoming events.

Loser: Chris Buescher

Despite having finished in P2 after crossing the line with Kyle Larson at virtually the same time, Chris Buescher must have been pretty annoyed to have lost out to a potential seat in the postseason playoffs by the narrowest margin in NASCAR to date.