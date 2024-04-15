2024 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Winners & Losers from Texas Cup race

The ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season saw the highest echelon of stock car racing visit the 1.5-mile-long Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott headlined the event as the weekend culminated yesterday by snapping his 42-race-long winless streak after an exciting finish to the 400-mile-long event.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 saw drivers such as Ross Chastain as well as Denny Hamlin challenge for the win at the venue, with Chase Elliott reigning supreme during the final overtime restart.

Expand Tweet

The final order also consisted of Brad Keselowski from the Ford camp finally being able to perform at a track where the blue oval focussed on during the development of the new Dark Horse Mustang with a P2 finish.

Elliott's teammate William Byron, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and #99 driver Daniel Suarez managed to round off the top 5 after official results were confirmed for the 267-lap-long race.

With a slew of short tracks and road course races behind drivers for this part of the year, NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend. But before that, here are this weekend's winners and losers from Texas.

Winners and Losers from the 2024 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Winner: Chase Elliott

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion managed to return to winning ways after a drought of 42 races without a trip to victory lane in Texas. The #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen battling Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin during the final 2 laps of the race. An overtime restart after the latter's crash sealed the victory for the #9 driver and crew.

Loser: Denny Hamlin

After challenging Chase Elliot for the victory during the final laps of the Cup Series race in Texas, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver was seen spinning out and crashing with 2 laps to go.

Expand Tweet

Hamlin later went on to accept his do-or-die attempt at taking the lead, which incidentally backfired. He ultimately managed to finish in P30.

Winner: Richard Childress Racing

Fielding the #8 and #3 Chevrolets for Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon respectively, Richard Childress' racing outfit managed to finish inside the top 10 with both cars for the first time during the 2024 season. Busch ended his day in P9 whereas Dillion ended up in P8 as the checkered flag fell.

Loser: Kyle Larson

One of the biggest turning points of the race came when one of the most dominant cars of the race, Kyle Larson lost a wheel on track during the 400-mile-long event.

Expand Tweet

Inevitable suspensions for multiple crew members and fines for the #5 crew are imminent for the former NASCAR Cup Series champion's team.

Winner: Brad Keselowski

The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and co-owner managed to bring a glimmer of hope back to the Ford camp as the #6 driver finished in P2, making it only the second Ford inside the top 10 in Texas.

Loser: Ross Chastain

The #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen crashing out on the final lap of the overtime restart while chasing Elliott as NASCAR dropped the white flag to end the race after tangling with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron. He ended up finishing in P32 as a result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback