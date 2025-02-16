23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace shares glimpse of 'late Vday dinner' with wife Amanda

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace recently shared photos from a belated Valentine’s Day celebration with his wife, Amanda Wallace. A familiar face at the track, Amanda is often spotted cheering for her husband during Cup Series races, showing her unwavering support throughout the season.

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter's(now Wallace) love story began in high school, but it wasn’t until they reconnected at a college football game in 2015 that their romance truly took off. Years later, in June 2021, Wallace popped the question at a stunning Oregon waterfall. The couple sealed their forever on December 31, 2022, in a beautiful wedding celebration.

The 23XI Racing driver and his wife recently celebrated Valentine's Day with their newborn son Becks Hayden, shortly after Wallace secured a victory on the first of two Daytona Duels. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, the #23 driver wrote:

"Day late Vday dinner forever date"

via @bubbawallace on Instagram

Bubba Wallace also shared a heartwarming video of their son, Becks, laughing joyfully as Amanda swung him in the air.

"The best" he wrote on his story

via @bubbawallace on Instagram

The 23XI Racing driver Bubba kicked off the 2025 season with a strong P5 finish at the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray, charging from 14th on the grid. Building on that momentum, he secured his first-ever Duel victory at Daytona, setting the tone for a promising campaign. Following his Duel triumph, Bubba Wallace celebrated with his son Becks in Victory Lane, calling him his 'lucky charm.'

Bubba Wallace competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Over his eight-year career, he has secured eight victories across multiple divisions, including two in the Cup Series, solidifying his presence as a strong competitor in the sport.

After enduring a challenging 2024 season where he went winless and missed the playoffs, can the 23XI driver start his 2025 campaign with a Daytona 500 victory? Let us know in the comments.

"I proved my wife wrong": Bubba Wallace credits off-season commitment for recent Daytona Duel success

Bubba Wallace recently highlighted a key factor behind his success at Daytona International Speedway. He attributed it to his intense off-season preparation and dedication.

Following his Duel victory, Wallace emphasized how his hard work helped him evolve into a stronger competitor. In a post-race interview, he shared his thoughts on the win and the effort that went into improving his performance.

"I was not happy with myself. Every time I looked in the mirror, I wasn’t happy. Physical appearance, mental appearance, it needed to change. I’ve been committed to that longer than a month, which I proved my wife wrong, so we’re on the right track," Wallace revealed. [7:20]

The 23XI driver will start the Daytona 500 in P3 tomorrow, at 1:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

