3 big-name NASCAR drivers with uncertain futures after 2025

The silly season has started in NASCAR. At the start of this season, William Byron was Hendrick Motorsports’ lone driver without a 2026 deal but the No. 24 Chevrolet driver re‑signed on a four‑year extension through 2029 for a four‑year extension.

Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are contracted through 2026, while Chase Elliott remains signed through 2027. Similarly, Team Penske and 23XI Racing have their driver lineups locked in for the following year. However, Trackhouse Racing still has decisions to make. Ross Chastain is under contract for multiple years but its two other full-time drivers are in limbo.

Here are three popular drivers with uncertain status going into 2026 after the current NASCAR season.

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez is entering the final year of his contract. The No. 99 Chevy driver re-signed a one‑year extension for 2025 but with no commitment beyond it.

Struggling for consistency in the Cup Series, he ranks 27th in points with just one top‑five finish, while teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen have already locked playoff spots. Suarez was candid about his uncertain future on the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

"It's gonna be [decided] maybe in a few months, we'll see what happens. There is still a lot of things in the air right now, just some things that I'm just uncomfortable with in a few areas and a few things," Suarez said.

With young prospect Connor Zilisch waiting in the wings, Trackhouse will have to decide whether to invest in youth or back a proven, popular driver. The 18‑year‑old is in his first full Xfinity season and made his NASCAR Cup debut with Trackhouse this season.

Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with a one‑year deal with Trackhouse Racing. The New Zealand road course specialist scored a headline-making win at Mexico City and locked in a playoff berth.

Yet, outside van Gisbergen's road‑course prowess, results have been sparse, with only one other top-10 finish so far. He is expected to return but his future may hinge on Trackhouse’s decisions regarding Zilisch. According to The Athletic, team owner Justin Marks has said the 2026 seats are open.

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin could also become a free agent next season. The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver signed a multi-year extension with the team in 2023 but the terms of the contract are unclear.

Moreover, Hamlin's 23XI Racing team could lose its charter if the court rules to vacate their injunction for the season. NASCAR could cancel the team's three charters, which would take away their guaranteed spots in races. A charter loss would also allow Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick to leave the team and look for new opportunities elsewhere.

