3 dark horse drivers who could shake up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

As the NASCAR Cup Series regular season is slowly reaching its conclusion, several drivers who haven't qualified for the playoffs yet are in the hunt for wins in the remaining three races of the season. With William Byron taking his second win of the season last weekend at the Iowa Speedway, the competition among drivers for playoff qualification has become even stiffer.

A race victory guarantees a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. So far, there have been 13 race winners this season. The three remaining races of the season are at Watkins Glen International, Richmond Raceway, and Daytona International Speedway. All three of these tracks have the capability of having new race winners that may spice up the playoff lineup.

There are drivers like Shane van Gisergen and Bubba Wallace who have qualified for the playoffs, surpassing all expectations. On that note, let us now look at three dark horse drivers who could shake up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

#3. Chris Buescher

NASCAR- Chris Buescher- Source: Imagn

Chris Buescher drives the No. 17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing and finds himself currently ranked 11th in the Cup Series standings. The driver has failed to clinch a victory in the 23 races so far, but has finished thrice in the top-five and 11 times in the top-ten.

Buescher is one of the few drivers who can deliver a strong performance and win one of the remaining three races of the regular season. He secured a third-place finish earlier this year at the Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway, where the last race of the regular season is scheduled to take place. Buescher also came close to victory at Michigan but could only manage a runner-up place.

#2. Brad Keselowski

NASCAR: Brad Keselowski at the Cup Series Race at Iowa - Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski is one driver who people normally expect to have qualified for the playoffs by this time of the year. But this year, the veteran driver and team owner has remained a bit of a dark horse with inconsistent results.

Keselowski is currently ranked 19th in the Cup Series rankings and has shown strong performances in the recent races. The RFK Racing driver finished third in the last race at Iowa Speedway and has four top-five finishes this season.

He almost won the race in Atlanta earlier this year but was overtaken by Chase Elliott in the later stages of the race. Seeing his current form, Keselowski could surprise everyone by winning one of the remaining three races.

#1. Carson Hocevar

NASCAR- Carson Hocevar - Source: Imagn

Carson Hocevar is one driver who has been involved in controversies throughout the season due to his aggressive driving style and attitude. The young driver has received both praise and criticism from people around the sport and has shown instances of his capabilities on numerous occasions this year.

Hocevar, with his mindset, would definitely push for a win during the remaining three races of the year. He is currently ranked 22nd in the standings, with two top-fives and six top-10 finishes to his name.

