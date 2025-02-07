3 Daytona 500 drivers feat. Travis Pastrana who impressed on their debut Great American Race

The Daytona 500, also known as the "Great American Race," is the most prestigious event in NASCAR and the yearly season opener. The race is hosted at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Since its inaugural running in 1959, the Daytona 500 has had 576 different drivers compete, with 69 of them making their NASCAR Cup Series debut in the event. Here are 3 Daytona 500 drivers who impressed on their debut race on the circuit.

#3. Travis Pastrana (Daytona 500, 2023)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Travis Pastrana (67) races during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Travis Pastrana made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2023 Daytona 500 driving for 23XI Racing. He reserved his spot in the race by qualifying on speed and started from the 40th position. Pastrana maintained his position in the top 10 finishers in the race. He even led two laps during a cycle of green-flag pit stops.

On the final lap, Pastrana was caught in a multi-car crash but managed to finish 11th, making him the second-highest-finishing rookie behind Riley Herbst, who placed 10th. After the race, he expressed his excitement, calling the experience,

"one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done." (via autoweek)

In an interview with NASCAR.com, Travis Pastrana shared his feelings about competing in the Daytona 500 after clearing the qualifying round. He shared,

“This is something that’s not about the money. It’s not about anything. It’s just about trying to be a part of the “Great American Race” and to have an opportunity to qualify with such a great team and to be brought on with so many people around me that are helping me to do the best that I absolutely possibly can."

Despite this performance, Pastrana confirmed that this would be a one-time Cup Series appearance. However, he later expressed interest in joining the Truck series.

#2. Dale Jarrett (Daytona 500, 1993)

NASCAR driver Dale Jarrett throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field - Source: Imagn

Dale Jarrett entered the 1993 Daytona 500 as an underdog with only one Cup Series win. Driving for the newly formed Joe Gibbs Racing team, he found himself up against Dale Earnhardt in the final laps. Thanks to pit stop strategy, Jarrett’s car had fresher tires, giving him an edge in the race.

With two laps remaining, Jarrett overtook Earnhardt and held off the veteran driver to take his first Daytona 500 win. The emotional highlight of the race came from the commentary booth, where his father, Ned Jarrett, called the finish with the famous words,

"Go, baby, go!" (via ESPN)

Referring to his shared interest with his father in NASCAR racing, he told ESPN how aside from the fact that his father was a racer, they had a pretty normal life. In his own words,

"Everything that we did as a family was very normal. We went to church every Sunday, Mom made sure me, my older brother and my younger sister were where we needed to be. The only part of it that wasn't like everyone else was that Dad was racing at Daytona and Darlington. And he was good at it." (via ESPN)

The win was a turning point in Dale Jarrett’s career, he also went on to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 1999. For Joe Gibbs Racing, this win was the beginning of what would become one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history.

#1. Trevor Bayne (Daytona 500, 2011)

Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne poses next to his winning car at the Champions breakfast at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 21, 2011- Source: Imagn

At just 20 years old, Trevor Bayne won the 2011 Daytona 500 in only his second Cup Series start. He drove for Wood Brothers Racing, a team that had not won a race since 2001.

Bayne won a race that had 16 cautions and 74 lead changes. In the final laps, he held off experienced drivers like Carl Edwards, Bobby Labonte, and Kurt Busch. Before the race, Bayne had only one Cup Series start. His win was unexpected, especially considering the history of Wood Brothers Racing, whose last Daytona 500 win had come in 1976 with David Pearson. Another layer to his debut was that he was so new to the Cup Series that he got lost while trying to find Victory Lane.

Trevor Bayne's thoughts surrounding the race, as shared by him via staugustine.com, expressed excitement for racing in the Daytona 500 with his team for the first time. He shared,

"Our first 500, are you kidding me?"

Adding, "Wow. This is unbelievable."

The 20-year-old also faced a 17-car pileup early in the race. His win was considered one of the biggest upsets in NASCAR history, with an 80-1 odds before the race.

