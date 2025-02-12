3 Daytona 500 records that may never be broken

With the Daytona speedweek set for kick-off on Wednesday, the build-up to the Daytona 500 has begun. The historic race will take place on 16th February and mark the 67th running of the 'Great American Race'. While achieving a victory at this race is a feat enough, there have been some drivers who have had the chance to go above and beyond to secure their place in history by having extremely meaningful wins, or enough wins that mark a difficult number to achieve.

This list will look at three such records, featuring two drivers from the recent past, and one driver who has, so far, an impenetrable record.

3. First Rookie to Win the Daytona 500 - Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric stands on his no. 2 Ford in Victory Lane after his win at Daytona, Sunday night February 20, 2022 - Source: Imagn

At the end of the 64th running of the Daytona 500, Austin Cindric, in his rookie year in the NASCAR Cup Series, took victory at the famed event. Beating 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, Cindric secured the win by a margin of 0.036 seconds in overtime and became the first rookie to win the prestious event series history. The win was also special for the rookie's team, Team Penske, who were celebrating team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday on the very same day.

Speaking about the win, the #2 driver said after the race (via NASCAR):

“I’m surrounded by great people, that’s all there is to it. I know there’s going to be highs and lows, being a rookie. I’m just grateful for the opportunity and excited to climb the mountain ahead of us on the No. 2 team. We’re in the playoffs — that’s one box checked. My gosh, what an awesome group of fans; what an awesome race car. I’m just really thankful.”

2. Winner of the Longest Daytona 500 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 - Source: Imagn

In his first triumph since 2017, JTG Daugherty's (now Hyak Motorsports) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the longest-ever 'Great American Race' in the history of the sport in 2023. Two overtimes caused the race to go up to 530 miles, which was 212 laps - 12 laps more than the scheduled amount. The win was also special for JTG Daugherty Racing as they became the first team that is co-owned by a black man and a woman to have won the Daytona 500.

After breaking a 199 race-long no-win streak, Stenhouse said [via NASCAR]:

“Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short. It was a tough season, but, man, we got it done. Daytona 500!”

1. Highest number of Daytona 500 wins - Richard Petty

NASCAR Hall of Fame member Richard Petty looks on prior to the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International - Source: Imagn

Richard Petty, affectionately known as 'The King', already has a number of records to his name. One of the records he holds is the most number of wins at the 'Great American Race'. He has crossed the checkered flag seven times in the lead at the 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, and 1981 runnings of the celebrated race. Another seven-time record that Petty holds is Cup Series Championship title wins.

Speaking about what's better: winning the Daytona 500 or the Championship, The King said [via Fox Sports]:

"Daytona 500. The championships, when we were winning them, were championships. Now, they’ve gotten to be big things. A championship now is worth a lot more than the race. When we won our championships, Daytona was bigger as far as a monetary deal and the P.R. you got out of it and all that stuff. It was more than being a champion."

The driver who has come closest to Richard Petty's record is Cale Yarborough, who has won the famous race four times.

