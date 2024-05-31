3 drivers feat. Chase Briscoe that FRM could sign for their charter 

Amid the crazy season, several shake-ups within the paddock have occurred. One among them is Chase Briscoe's future, who fields the #14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing.

The North Carolina-based outfit has announced its closure by the end of the 2024 season, which has left Briscoe and his Cup Series and Xfinity Series teammates' NASCAR future hanging by a thread.

Front Row Motorsports will witness the exit of their star driver Michael McDowell, who'll be taming the Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports 2025 onwards. Moreover, FRM has purchased a third charter for the next year, and with their guarantee card to all the points-paying races in hand, the team is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the upcoming void of the third charter.

Here are 3 drivers that could land behind a Ford for Front Row Motorsports:

1. Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe (Image: Getty)

The SHR driver is running his fourth Cup Series season and is the best-performing driver of the team. With one top-5 and five top-10s, Chase Briscoe is placed 16th in the standings. Moreover, out of the 16 Cup Series drivers under Ford's roster, the #14 driver is placed fourth, which speaks volumes of his prowess in the American muscle.

Front Row Motorsports has earned Ford's Tier 1 status by forming a technical alliance with Team Penske. Currently, Chase Briscoe is the best Ford driver and a free agent. This means that FRM might capitalize on the same and sign SHR's veteran driver.

2. Cole Custer

Cole Custer (Image: Getty)

Custer tamed the #41 Ford for SHR in the Cup Series races for three seasons. His performance was subpar in the 2021 and 2022 seasons as the Californian was the worst among all his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates. However, he managed to rake in a Cup victory at the Kentucky Speedway in July 2020 and became the Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Later, he found his mojo in the Xfinity Series races. While the North Carolina-based outfit suffered a winless 2023 Cup Series season, Cole Custer defended the Xfinity Series side with his debut championship. The #00 Ford driver has initiated a few starts for Front Row Motorsports and his dominant Xfinity roster could be an attraction for one of FRM's vacant seats.

3. Riley Herbst

Riley Herbst (Image: Getty)

Though the #98 Ford driver has found success in the Xfinity Series, he has tamed the high-octane cars a couple of times in the Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports. His first stint was the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400, where despite starting in sixth, Herbst stooped to a P38 finish after getting trapped in a massive pileup.

He tamed the #36 Ford for FRM once more at the Talladega Superspeedway, where he started sixth and finished in ninth place. Though the Nevada native was in contention during the closing laps of the race, he got spun by Corey LaJoie and couldn't help but see a potential Cup Series win slipping from his grasp.

With good experience with FRM and a strong footing in the Xfinity Series, Riley Herbst is among those free agents who the Mooresville-based outfit could sign for their third charter.