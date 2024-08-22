3 drivers feat. Christian Eckes who can sign for Kaulig Racing Xfinity seat as NASCAR team teases announcement soon

During NASCAR's trip to Daytona International Speedway, Kaulig Racing is set to make a 2025 Xfinity Series driver announcement on Friday, August 23 at 2:00 pm ET. The announcement will take place at the Chevy Experience Center at the 2.5-mile oval.

Kaulig Racing currently fields three full-time entries in the Xfinity Series: AJ Allmendinger in the #16 Chevy, Josh Williams in the #11 Chevy, and Trackhouse development driver Shane van Gisbergen in the #97 Chevy.

The team owned by Matt Kaulig recently confirmed AJ Allmendinger's full-time return to the Cup Series for 2025. Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen is also reportedly in the mix for a Cup Series ride. On the other hand, Josh Williams has struggled to make an impact during the first half of the 2024 Xfinity season, hinting at a potential overhaul of the team's Xfinity driver lineup.

Ahead of Kaulig Racing's announcement on Friday, August 23, here are three potential candidates who are likely to sign a contract with the team.

3 NASCAR drivers who could join Kaulig Racing for 2025

#3 Daniel Dye

Daniel Dye (Source: Getty)

The 20-year-old NASCAR Truck Series talent, Daniel Dye, is currently in his second full-time season, driving the #43 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevy. Dye hasn't been as impressive as his teammate Christian Eckes but has put together a decent sophomore season.

Dye has also made six starts with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series this season driving the #10 Chevy to two top-10 finishes, with a seventh place best-finish at Indianapolis. With the Kaulig team potentially overhauling its Xfinity lineup, the 20-year-old from DeLand, Florida could join the team.

#2 Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon (Source: Imagn)

After parting ways with Spire Motorsports last season, Ty Dillon is currently competing full-time in the Trucks with Rackley WAR, and a part-time schedule in the Cup and the Xfinity Series with multiple teams.

Following a dreadful stint with Spire, Dillon has clinched solid results in the #16 Kaulig Chevy in the Cup Series in his four starts. According to Bob Pockrass, the 32-year-old is linked to Kaulig's #31 ride in the Cup Series. If the deal doesn't go through, he could join the Xfinity team.

#1 Christian Eckes

Christian Eckes (Source: Imagn)

The #19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing driver, Christian Eckes, is putting together one of the most dominant Truck Series campaigns. With three victories and 762 laps led in the first 16 races, he has secured a remarkable 10 top-5s and 15 top-10 results.

Sitting second in the standings, behind another top prospect Corey Heim, Christian Eckes is poised for a promotion to the Xfinity Series. The 23-year-old has reportedly been in discussions with Kaulig Racing and is expected to take over one of its rides for the 2025 season.

