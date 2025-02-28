3 drivers feat. Connor Zilisch who can win their maiden NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season reaches COTA, a set of new drivers, including Connor Zilisch, will look to bag a first-place finish. Some drivers have already been given the chance to race within the Cup Series and possess a mixture of experience from other tri-oval NASCAR divisions and immense untapped potential, making them likely candidates for breakout performances this year.

A few developing athletes have demonstrated glimpses of their potential in their past races with the backing of competitive teams and established support systems. Some have excelled on road courses, while others have demonstrated consistency across various track types, positioning themselves as legitimate threats to claim their first checkered flag in the upcoming EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Even as NASCAR continues to evolve with new competitors and talent, these drivers have the makings of champions. Their adaptability, relentless drive, and hunger for success are reasons to follow these names as they battle for glory at Circuit of the Americas.

#1 Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch at NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch is set to make his Cup Series debut at COTA and has a history of performing well in his debut races. In his first Xfinity Series race, the 18-year-old won at Watkins Glen last year, and in the Truck Series debut race, Connor Zilisch had an impressive fourth-place finish.

The driver in the #87 for Trackhouse Racing will have at his disposal a very competitive car courtesy of a team known to have success on road courses. Trackhouse Racing has already won races at COTA and Sonoma. This combination makes Connor Zilisch very likely to be successful in the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

#2 Riley Herbst

Riley Herbst at Duel 1 DAYTONA - Source: Imagn

Riley Herbst, #35 for 23XI Racing, enters his rookie Cup Series season with extensive experience in the Xfinity Series, where he marked two wins and seven top-five finishes in the 2024 season.

His first season with 23XI Racing will promise him exceptional operational support and first-class racing gear. Due to the strong partnership with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing in IndyCar, the driver will have immense backing. He is now in a position to be taken seriously for the Cup Series races in 2025.

#3 Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs at Duel 1 DAYTONA - Source: Imagn

Ty Gibbs, the #54 driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, will have a new crew chief for the season in Tyler Allen. Despite not achieving a victory in his first two full-time seasons, he will be hoping to make the third time the charm.

With more than 200 race wins, Joe Gibbs Racing has established a legacy of success in NASCAR with five Cup Series championships under their belt. The team is known for possessing elite resources as well as strategic and management skills for developing very promising championship drivers. These skill sets of JGR enable Ty Gibbs to perform at the peak of his abilities in the upcoming race at COTA.

