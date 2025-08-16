3 drivers most likely to take the NASCAR Truck Series championship

Corey Heim secured his second NASCAR Truck Series regular-season championship at Richmond. His impressive feat has helped him claw bonus playoff points heading into the postseason, but he is accompanied by nine other drivers in the last leg of the season.

Ad

With only seven drivers having emerged victorious in the 2025 truck season so far, even defending champion Ty Majeski squeezed in through to the playoffs with the help of his points tally. So, an interesting lineup could be eyeing to take home the Truck series title, and here are the three most likely drivers to achieve the feat:

3 drivers that are the favourites for the NASCAR Truck Series championship

#3 Daniel Hemric

Ad

Trending

Daniel Hemric made it through the postseason after securing a win at Martinsville earlier this year. While he has not won multiple races in comparison to the top-three that sit ahead of him in the standings, he has often been there and about the top step.

With eight top-five and 13 top-10 finishes, the 2021 Xfinity Series champion is one of three drivers to have such elated results. Moving into the postseason, Hemric would be regarded as a threat if something goes wrong at the front end of the field, to snatch away the elusive title.

Ad

#2 Layne Riggs

Layne Riggs is the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series Rookie of the Year and has upped his game in his sophomore year in the sport. While driving the No. 34 Ford F-150, he has claimed two race wins in the 18 races held so far.

Moreover, the 23-year-old has also led the most laps of any driver apart from Corey Heim, validating his racecraft behind the wheel of a racecar. Though the start to the season was not as smooth as he would have hoped, Riggs has moved up the ladder and is one of the favourites to take home the title at Phoenix if he makes it to the final round of the season.

Ad

#1 Corey Heim

There is no doubt that Corey Heim is the undeniable favourite heading into the playoffs. He has massive accolades that have supported his title claim for the last few years.

Corey Heimis celebrating after winning the NASCAR: Truck Series Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway- Source: Imagn

While the final rounds have not often been kind to him, this year has been different for the Tricon Garage driver. Heim has won an impressive seven races and led a stonking 1127 laps, above 40 per cent of the total laps held so far.

Of the last four race weekends, the Marietta-born driver has won three of them. Thus, he will be trying to overturn the misfortune of the last two years and make a redemption drive in the final half of the NASCAR Truck Series season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.