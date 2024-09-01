Several father-son duos have raced and made successful careers in NASCAR. But only some have raced for the same team. In some instances, many generations of drivers have competed for the same family-owned teams like Petty Enterprises and Pearson Racing.

Here are three father and son duos who raced for the same team at some point in their NASCAR careers.

David and Larry Pearson - Pearson Racing

David Pearson and his son Larry Pearson both raced for Pearson Racing.

David Pearson was a legendary driver who raced between 1960 and 1986 and won three Cup Series championships (1966, 1968 and 1969). His 105 wins over 27 seasons are second only to Richard Petty’s 200.

His son Larry started racing in the NASCAR Busch Series in 1982. His ride was the No. 21 Pontiac for Pearson Racing and he won the Busch Series championship twice in the late 1980s. Later, Larry moved to the Cup Series in Pearson Racing's No. 21 Chevy.

Dave and Ryan Blaney - Tommy Baldwin Racing

Dave Blaney, raced in both the Sprint Cup Series and Nationwide Series, starting his racing career in 1983.

Dave Blaney raced for Tommy Baldwin Racing from 2010 to 2011. He started with the No. 36 Chevy in the Sprint car series. Blaney continued with the team over the years in different cars: No. 7, 35 and 37.

His son, Ryan Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series Champion, raced for the same team in 2012. Ryan joined Tommy Baldwin Racing to race six times in the NASCAR Nationwide Series. He started at Richmond International Raceway in the No. 36 Chevrolet sponsored by SealWrap and finished seventh in the race.

NASCAR’s first three-time Cup champion - Lee Petty and Richard Petty - Petty Enterprises

Petty Enterprises, originally Lee Petty Engineering, was a major force in NASCAR. Lee Petty with his sons Richard and Maurice, established the team in 1949 based in Level Cross, North Carolina.

Lee Petty raced between the 50s and 60s and became the first three-time Cup champion. His son, Richard Petty was also one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history. He drove the No. 43 Plymouth/Pontiac for Petty Enterprises and won the Cup Series championship seven times.

Petty Enterprises was known for its No. 43 and No. 45 Dodge Chargers and held the title of the most successful team in Cup Series history for 61 years. The team merged with Gillett Evernham Motorsports to become Richard Petty Motorsports in 2008. It rebranded as Petty GMS Motorsports in 2021 and again as Legacy Motor Club in 2023.

