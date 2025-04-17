3 instances NASCAR drivers went on legendary win streaks, ft. Dale Jr. at Talladega

Certain drivers have the ability to showcase their prowess on certain tracks than on most tracks. One of the most recent instances of that happening was when Kyle Larson delivered a win at Bristol Motor Speedway following his win at the same track last year. Larson led for a total of 411 laps.

Similar instances of certain tracks being easier for drivers than all the other competitors can be seen on this list.

Here are three instances where drivers have dominated a track for a consecutive streak including Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s impressive Talladega heroics mirroring his father’s own 10 wins at the track.

Bill Elliott - Michigan (1985 - 1986)

Bill Elliott at Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 - Source: Imagn

Bill Elliott holds the record for winning four consecutive races at Michigan International Speedway, achieving the feat between 1985 and 1986. The track is special for the legendary driver, with him winning seven races (the most he has won at any single track). His dominance at the track was part of an outstanding season, setting a modern-era record of winning 11 Superspeedway races. The streak made him the first driver in NASCAR history to win four consecutive Superspeedway races at the same track.

Elliott is one of the most celebrated drivers in NASCAR history, having won 44 NASCAR Cup Series races. This ranks him 19th on the all-time list. In 1988, he won the Cup Series Championship.

Kevin Harvick – Phoenix (2013–2015)

Kevin Harvick at Ford Ecoboost 400 - Source: Imagn

Kevin Harvick established a remarkable winning streak at Phoenix Raceway when he won four consecutive races at the track.

In 2013, Harvick won the Phoenix race by taking the lead on the final lap when Carl Edwards ran out of gas, marking his first victory for his new team, Stewart-Haas Racing. He broke the tie with Jimmie Johnson for the most all-time wins at Phoenix in the same race. The 2015 win marked his seventh overall victory at Phoenix, which set the all-time record for most Cup Series wins at the track.

Kevin Harvick is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers. The winner of the 2014 Cup Series Championship amassed a total of 60 career Cup Series wins. His tenure is marked by incredible consistency, particularly during his tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing starting in 2014.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. - Talladega (2001- 2003)

Dale Jr. after winning at Milwaukee - Source: Imagn

Dale Jr. carved himself a legandary streak at Talladega Superspeedway winning four consecutive NASCAR races from the fall of 2001 through to April 2003.

Driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc., Junior earned himself a reputation for being good at restrictor-plate racing at Talladega. His record at the Superspeedway is more than impressive, having won five in a stretch of seven races and finishing second in the other two.

Dale Jr. is one of the most popular figures in the world of NASCAR. In his 19-year-old career, he won 26 races, including two wins at the Great American Race in 2004 and 2014. He won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award a record 15 times consecutively (2003-2017). His career included memorable moments like making multiple Chase for the Cup appearances.

