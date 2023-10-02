3 major takeaways from the Talladega Superspeedway race ft. Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway delivered on its reputation for unpredictable, chaotic excitement. Ryan Blaney barely edged Kevin Harvick by 0.012 seconds to clinch the win, the closest margin in the history of the sport at Talladega.

However, the drama was far from over when Blaney took the checkered flag. In a shocking post-race twist, Harvick's #4 Ford failed inspection due to an improperly secured windshield, leading to disqualification.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from the eventful race at the iconic Alabama superspeedway:

#1. Ryan Blaney survives wild finish for third Talladega win

In a true display of Talladega intensity, Blaney and Harvick drag-raced to the finish line while a huge crash unfolded behind them. The margin of victory was a mere 0.012 seconds, making it the closest recorded finish in NASCAR history at Talladega.

Blaney used a last-lap pass on the inside to grab the win, showing veteran patience and resolve despite the chaos ensuing all around. With his third career Cup Series win at the track, Blaney became the eighth driver to reach that mark at Talladega. He also joins William Byron as the only two drivers locked into the Round of 8 in the playoffs heading to the Charlotte Roval next week.

The narrow victory was a strategic success for Ford and Team Penske, as the blue oval teams worked together to control the front of the pack most of the day. Blaney was involved in some of the on-track incidents but avoided major damage to bring home the checkered flag.

#2. Kevin Harvick disqualified after failing post-race inspection

In a tough postscript to his Talladega farewell, Kevin Harvick was disqualified after his #4 car failed post-race inspection. NASCAR said the windshield was not properly secured, with fasteners becoming loose during the race.

Harvick would have recorded a runner-up finish in his final scheduled Cup Series start at the track he won at back in 2010. Instead, he was dropped to last in the 39-car field, creating a shakeup in the final results. Harvick is still yet to win this season, with his victory drought now at 43 races.

The infraction was a frustrating end for Harvick's team, which had tried preventative measures to secure the windshield. Crew chief Rodney Childers indicated on social media that extra silicone and other steps were taken during pit stops to keep the fasteners tight. But the long day of unpredictable pack racing apparently still loosened them over time.

#3. Playoff drivers face uphill climb at Charlotte Roval

Thanks to Harvick's disqualification, just two of the 12 playoff drivers have clinched spots in the Round of 8 after Talladega. The other 10 now head to the Charlotte Roval next week, facing potential elimination if they don't race well on the hybrid road course.

With no playoff drivers finishing between 4th and 10th at Talladega, key names like Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain left Alabama below the cutline. They'll need to make up ground and score stage points to stay alive when the series hits the Roval.

Elliott has won the last two playoff races at the track, but Hendrick Motorsports teams surprisingly lacked speed at Talladega. Joe Gibbs Racing also failed to put a car in victory lane, despite having three of Toyota's five entries racing in the playoffs.