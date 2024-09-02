3 NASCAR Cup Series teams poised for a strong 2024 playoff push

With Chase Briscoe’s unexpected victory at Darlington Raceway, the field for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is now finalized. This also means that fans now have a clear picture of the teams that are positioned to dominate the playoff chase.

NASCAR is one of the most unpredictable motorsports. Maintaining performance throughout the 26-race regular season is a challenging task for even the top teams. Winning a Cup Series race demands exceptional driving skills from the driver, coupled with seamless coordination between the crew chief, spotters, and crew members during pit strategy execution. With the margin for error now extremely slim, teams will be desperate to deliver strong performances.

Here's a look at the top three teams poised for a strong finish in the 2024 Playoffs:

#1. Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports was a dominant force in the 2024 Cup Series regular season, with its four drivers combining for nine wins (four from Kyle Larson, three from William Byron, and one each from Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman).

With seasoned drivers like Larson, Byron, and Elliott, HMS will likely be looking at entering the 'Championship 4' with multiple racers this year.

Total points in the Owner's Championship regular season: 3,026

#2. Joe Gibbs Racing

The second team with all four drivers in the 2024 Playoffs list is Joe Gibbs Racing. While Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell made it to the elimination-style 10-race season with three wins each, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs managed to secure the final two places on the list by being above the cutoff points margin.

Despite the challenges, JGR is still one of the top contenders for the title this year, with multiple race-winning drivers like Hamlin and Bell in the squad.

Total points in the Owner's Championship regular season: 2,820

#3. Team Penske

Another team with all drivers in the 2024 Playoffs list is Team Penske. Leading the charge for the Ford-powered team is former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney (two wins in the regular season), followed closely by Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, who have won once race each.

Team Penske’s consistent performance throughout the year, combined with Logano’s resurgence in the second half of the regular season, positions them as strong contenders for the title.

Total points in the Owner's Championship regular season: 1,827

Notable mention of the 2024 Playoffs list

Although Stewart-Haas Racing is set to close shop at the end of this season, Chase Briscoe has kept the team's chance of winning the title alive with his surprise entry into the 2024 Playoffs. By winning the Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway, Briscoe has also managed to end SHR's winless streak of 73 races.

While not in the same league as HMS, JGR, or Team Penske, the Indiana-based racer and SHR likely stand a chance at disrupting the results of the top three playoff contenders.

