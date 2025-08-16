3 NASCAR drivers who can break the playoff bubble and qualify with a win at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR is entering the final two races of the 2025 regular championship season, with Richmond being the first of the obstacles on Saturday, August 16. During the 2024 season, Chris Buescher demonstrated resilience by racking up the points, making few mistakes, and qualifying with a sufficient number of good finishes to sneak into the playoffs on points rather than a win.

Joey Logano, that same season in Nashville, demonstrated the value of a clutch victory, effectively locking him into the playoffs early, and the other drivers were forced into a win-or-bust battle.

Here are three who can qualify for the 2025 playoffs with a win at Richmond Raceway:

#1 Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch stands on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch entering Richmond Raceway could be one of the perfect illustrations of how a veteran driver can act under pressure. Busch has one of the most successful track records in the field, going to Richmond even though winless 2025 season so far.

The 40-year-old veteran has won six of his total career wins at this track, making him one of the all-time leaders in terms of wins at this track. This achievement has been backed by a dominant average result of 7.6 over 38 Cup starts at Richmond, which shows both stability and mastery of the tracks' unique short nature.

He is starting the upcoming race from the 28th position on the grid, but he’s won at Richmond with multiple teams and across different eras of the NASCAR Cup Series, displaying mastery in tire management, pit strategy, and late-race aggression.

#2 Brad Keselowski (2012 NASCAR champion)

Brad Keselowski (6) waits for the start of the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski is an experienced driver in the NASCAR Cup Series and playoffs, ranked 19th in the current standings, 153 points down to crack the playoff bubble. Keselowski is yet to register a win this season, and he has four top-five and seven top-ten finishes in 24 starts, having an average finish of 23.41 and five DNFs.

Nevertheless, he is not a pushover since he has a lot of experience and has been successful in short tracks such as Richmond Raceway, where he has managed to win in the past. Staggering 153 points out of the playoff place, a win at Richmond would secure a playoff berth for the 2012 champion.

#3 Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway - Source: Imagn

Chris Buescher is ranked 16th on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series with 618 points, which puts him just above the cutoff line with a 34-point lead. Even though he is yet to win a race this season, Buescher has proved to be a very consistent driver, averagely finishing a position of 14.17 after 24 races, four top-five finishes, and 12 top-10 finishes.

The No.17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver had led a total of 38 laps this year and had a high percentage of laps completed (97.12%). This shows good performance and fewer mistakes on the track.

Considering the intensity of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble, the fact that Buescher can grind out decent finishes, and that he is due a breakthrough performance at Richmond, allows him to be one of the potentials that will burn out a run at the end of the season and make it to the playoffs. He has a realistic shot at Richmond, given his previous success in delivering steady results and taking advantage of the most important opportunities.

