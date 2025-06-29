3 NASCAR drivers who got married in dream destinations

NASCAR drivers have made headlines over the years with picturesque destination weddings. Dale Earnhardt Jr. tied the knot with longtime love Amy Reimann at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. The ceremony at the winery owned by NASCAR Cup team owner Richard Childress was one of many midnight celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

Ad

Bubba Wallace married Amanda Carter at Charlotte’s JW Marriott and Austin Dillon wed Whitney Ward, a former NFL cheerleader, at the same iconic Childress Vineyards. While Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson Goodfleisch got married at the serene Runnymede estate along Charleston’s Ashley River.

Meanwhile, here are three drivers with even more exotic wedding destinations.

1. Daniel Suarez

The Mexican-native NASCAR Cup Series driver married Julia Piquet in Brasilia, Brazil. In a mid-2024 ceremony, Daniel Suarez's stunning destination wedding included a cocktail party, a main wedding ceremony, and a reception. They were joined by close family and friends.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The couple, who started dating in 2019, got engaged in Monaco in 2022. On July 30, 2024, Piquet walked down the aisle with her father, former F1 champion Nelson Piquet in her hometown of Brasilia.

The affair unfolded at a scenic botanical garden at Recanto das Aguas outside Brazil’s modernist capital. The multi‑day celebration started with a cocktail party hosted by Nelson Piquet amid flowering gardens, verdant foliage and gourmet Brazilian cuisine. The DJ reception was held outdoors after the wedding ceremony at night.

Ad

2. Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick and Alexa De Leon tied the knot beside gentle waves and pine‑lined shorelines at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The ceremony overlooked the lake’s waters with family and friends on July 25, 2024. NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and 23XI teammate Bubba Wallace also attended the wedding.

Ad

The couple, who have been together since 2019, are parents to two sons, Beau and Rookie George Reddick.

3. Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney married his long-time girlfriend Gianna Tulio on December 12 last year, in a ceremony at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

Ad

The "Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair" themed event included snow with moody florals, warm candlelight, and intimate vows exchanged amid the Rocky Mountains.

"The winter holidays are one of our favorite times of the year. We appreciate the ambiance of the holiday decor and how intimate that time is. We love all the crackling fires we get to snuggle up by and be cozy. So when we went to visit wedding venues in Aspen last winter, we had all of those favorite things nestled in that small town," Gianna told People.

They also hosted a western-themed welcome party before the evening for family and 150 to 200 guests, including NASCAR personalities Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Dale Earnhardt Jr and Amy Earnhardt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.