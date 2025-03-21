3 NASCAR drivers who might break through for their first Cup Series win in 2025 after Josh Berry

Josh Berry claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series victory at the recently concluded Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This was his 53rd attempt in the Cup Series in over three years, and finally, he succeeded.

Following Berry's success, all eyes are on multiple other drivers who are chasing their first win in the top tier of stock car racing this season. While there are a handful of drivers who are looking for the first victory of their career, we amassed three such stars amongst them.

Here are three drivers who might secure their first win in 2025:

#3 Riley Herbst

NASCAR Cup Series driver Riley Herbst (35) during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas - Source: Imagn

Riley Herbst is a strong contender for his maiden victory in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The #35 driver has shown signs of improvement and brilliance in the first five races, and for the next 31 races, the 23XI Racing driver might take the chequered flag.

Herbst has 11 races under his belt in over three years, registering two top 10s. However, in 2025, he is contacted under full-time obligation with 23XI Racing, the team that won last year's regular season championship. Therefore, one can expect Herbst to have a boost in terms of performance.

The #35 driver is currently in 27th place with 79 points after five races. His best race finish arrived at three tracks - the Daytona, Atlanta, and Austin where he finished in 17th place.

#2 Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar (77) comes out of pit row at Atlanta Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Carson Hocevar is another NASCAR driver who has been promising so far in the ongoing Cup Series season. The Spire Motorsports driver is currently 22nd in the championship despite having two DNFs.

Hocevar's second-place finish behind Christopher Bell at Atlanta is still the highlight of the season so far and can take him to the gates of glory in 2025.

Besides the Atlanta race, Hocevar also registered a 13th-place finish at the Circuit of The Americas. The #77 Spire Motorsports driver has 48 races to his name in over three years, where he racked up seven top 10s.

#1 Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs (#54 Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy Toyota) during practice for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race - Source: Getty

Ty Gibbs is the driver with one of the most race starts in the NASCAR Cup Series without a win. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver participated in 87 races in over three years, where he registered two pole positions and 23 top 10s, but no wins.

He is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs and is racing for Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the strongest teams of the sport in 2025. JGR claimed three wins in five races with Christopher Bell and took 1-2 at the Phoenix Raceway.

This shows the strength and speed JGR has coming into 2025. Ty Gibbs, who is not having the best start to the season so far, might end up utilizing the speed, and etch his first-ever Cup Series victory.

