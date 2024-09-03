3 NASCAR drivers who could surprise in the 2024 playoffs ft. Brad Keselowski

NASCAR heads into the playoff stretch of its 2024 campaign, with 10 weeks remaining until a champion is crowned at Phoenix. The 16-driver playoff grid is set, with Atlanta Motor Speedway hosting the playoff opener this weekend, September 8.

The NASCAR playoff grid includes 14 drivers who have won at least one race this season. Kyle Larson, with four regular-season victories, is the #1 seed while Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs advanced on points. The grid also features unexpected contenders like Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric, and Daniel Suarez.

The 10-week playoff stretch will see the title contenders race at two superspeedway and two road course races, adding to the unpredictability of the playoffs. These venues offer underdog drivers a chance to stage major upsets and potentially make deep playoff runs.

Let us take a look at three NASCAR playoff drivers who could upset the playoff grid in the coming weeks.

3 NASCAR playoff drivers who could upset the title favorites

#3 Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe (Source: Imagn)

Chase Briscoe advanced into the playoffs with a sensational victory at the regular season finale at Darlington. The fairy-tale crown jewel victory for Stewart Haas Racing could turn into a deep playoff run if the #14 Ford team maximizes its opportunities in its final NASCAR season.

Briscoe showed great speed at Atlanta earlier this season and is no slouch on road courses either. In the 2022 playoffs, he knocked out Kyle Larson at the Roval to enter the Round of 8 and nearly advanced into the final four. Hence one shouldn't ignore the #14 SHR team.

#2 Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs (Source: Imagn)

Ty Gibbs was the last driver to make the playoffs on points and entered the post-season as the #15 seed. Gibbs and the #54 team need a reset after enduring a grueling summer stretch marred with engine failures despite a strong start to the season.

The playoff schedule could work in Gibbs' favor as he is one of the best road course drivers in the current grid. With an impressive outing at Bristol, a top-five finish at Watkins Glen and Roval, and decent results at the superspeedways, Gibbs might advance into the Round of 8.

The 21-year-old JGR driver has the potential to turn heads in the 2024 playoff season and win his maiden Cup race.

#1 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski (Source: Getty)

Brad Keselowski heads into the 2024 NASCAR playoffs as the #8 seed after a solid but relatively quiet summer stretch. The RFK Racing co-owner came very close to a victory at Talladega and punched his playoff ticket with a victory at Darlington.

Keselowski is a sleeper pick to make the final four as he is among the best superspeedway racers and has shown impressive speed at intermediate ovals. He also finished inside the top five at playoff tracks such as Bristol and Phoenix earlier this season. The two road course races might hinder his progress in the playoffs.

Brad Keselowski was eliminated in the Round of 12 last season; however, he is poised to make a deep playoff run in the coming weeks.

