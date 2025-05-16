3 NASCAR drivers who could win the All-Star race for the first time

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race will witness 17 of the 23 drivers attempt to etch their name on the win list for the first time. The winner of Sunday's non-points-paying race will not only earn bragging rights but also the coveted $1 million prize money.

Ad

Held at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the event automatically secures a spot for previous winners, including Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin. This leaves 17 drivers looking for their maiden All-Star win, though the complete entry list will be finalized after the All-Star Open.

Which NASCAR driver could potentially win it all for the first time this weekend? Read on to find out our three picks.

Ad

Trending

1. Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell is undeniably on a roll this year, having become the first driver to win three consecutive races in the NASCAR Next-Gen Car era. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also enters the All-Star Race weekend with strong momentum following a second-place finish at last week's Kansas Speedway stop.

Christopher Bell drives the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

While the 30-year-old had good qualifying runs in the last two All-Star races, he has yet to score his first top-10 finish at the North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. He will look to capitalize on his good form this season to become a first-time winner.

Ad

2. Ross Chastain

Eventhough Trackhouse Racing may be struggling to score points this season, Ross Chastain has been pushing his #1 Chevrolet Camaro beyond expectations. He arrives at the 0.625-mile North Carolina track as the 11th driver in the standings, a far cry from teammates Daniel Suarez and Shane van Gisbergen, who are sitting in 27th and 35th, respectively.

Ross Chastain drives the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn

The Chevy pilot will return to the NASCAR event following a seventh-place finish from last year's edition. He became an eligible contender after winning a race last year, particularly the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, where he dueled 2017 All-Star winner Kyle Busch for the checkered flag.

Ad

3. Bubba Wallace

Rounding the list is Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 23XI Racing Toyota. He has had strong race results at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the past, including two second-place finishes at the 2023 All-Star Race and 2024 All-Star Open (last chance qualifier), which he later converted into a sixth-place finish in the main event.

Bubba Wallace drives the #23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn

Wallace, however, has to finish at least second in the All-Star Open to qualify for the main event. If the 31-year-old fails to do so, he can still make the race through the fan voting contest. He is one of the five finalists, along with Shane van Gisbergen, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, and Ryan Preece.

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1. The 250-lapper will mark the broadcasting company's last race this year before Prime Video takes over in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.