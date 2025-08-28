3 NASCAR rivals who can challenge Truck favorite Corey Heim for the championship

As the NASCAR Truck Series heads into the championship race, there are a few favorites who have made a case to be the champion at the end of the season. Corey Heim is a clear favorite as he is the points leader.

Corey Heim is the current leader in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He has the highest points and is supported by seven race wins and 15 stage wins, as well as 65 playoff points, demonstrating his steady performance at the highest level, over 18 starts. Heim has 12 top-five finishes and 14 top-ten finishes, which prove his ability to focus on opportunities and demonstrate high-level performance consistently. His history of winning performances qualifies him as a favorite to win the title next season.

Here are three more challengers for the crown:

1. Chandler Smith

Chandler Smith (66) during driver introductions for the Duels at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Chandler Smith is ranked in the third position in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He is responsible for driving the No.38 truck with Front Row Motorsports. He has already won two races and has been highly competitive in this season with 13 top-10 finishes. Thus, he can be considered a strong candidate in the championship race. Chandler Smith won at Bristol and North Wilkesboro but has demonstrated great speed and racecraft across many different tracks.

His form in the entire course of the season is a testament to his position as a formidable contender for the title. His performance is likely to continue being one of the determining factors in the 2025 Truck Series championship come playoffs.

2. Layne Riggs

Layne Riggs (34) during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Layne Riggs is at the moment ranked second in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025, operating the No. 34 truck of Front Row Motorsports. This season, he has won two races and has a number of top-five and top-ten finishes, which prove his high speed and consistency. Riggs follows the championship leader Corey Heim in the regular-season points, but is still fighting with all his might to take the title.

His victories and regular finishes in the 18 races to date are indicators of his competitiveness and calibre to win and be in the overall championship points. The performance of Riggs has made him one of the top candidates who can compete with Corey Heim.

3. Daniel Hemric

Daniel Hemric (19) during qualifying for the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Daniel Hemric now holds the fourth position in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 standings. He has already won once this season and has eight top-five and 13 top-ten finishes, which are a testament to his consistency this season.

Hemric is the driver of the No. 19 truck of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and has a lot of experience and motivation for the battle for the championship. His sole victory to date has enabled him to cement his place in the points table near the first place, and a potential threat to the incumbent leader, Corey Heim.

Hemric has proven to be consistent in completing races with strong performances, and this, coupled with his experience in racing, puts him in a good position to compete and claim the 2025 Truck Series championship.

